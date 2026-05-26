Former MVP Ryan Howard Gives Massive Praise to Blue Jays Starting Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays didn't get the result they were looking for in the series opener against the Miami Marlins at home. In fact, to this point in the season, the Blue Jays haven't gotten the results they were expecting after their latest trip to the World Series.

Toronto desperately needs to string together some wins, but that becomes increasingly more difficult given how many players are sidelined. One of the best pitchers of this generation, Max Scherzer, might not be the same Scherzer he once was, but his presence on the mound alone still gives the Blue Jays an edge.

Scherzer is the ultimate competitor, and being sidelined with an injury isn't the way he wants to watch his teammates. Luckily for Blue Jays fans and organization alike, Scherzer is scheduled to pitch a live bullpen session in Toronto on Wednesday, gearing up for his return, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet on X.

Ryan Howard Praises Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) smiles in between pitches. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Getting Scherzer back is a must for this Toronto rotation that just lost Dylan Cease to the injured list as of Monday. Having a glimpse of what he once was would help the Blue Jays and would help further prove former NL MVP Ryan Howard's strong claim on the future Hall of Famer.

"(My) Kryptonite was Max Scherzer," Howard told MLB Network. "He's still bullish bro, he was always a tough at-bat. He was one of those guys who just never backed down as a pitcher; you could go up there and hit his fastball and he'd come right back at you with it."

"You've got the whole array, the sweeper, slider, change, everything, and he's still not afraid to throw any pitch in any count, and he can throw them all for strikes.

In his career against Scherzer, Howard held a .095 AVG with two hits (one being a home run) in 24 at-bats, with 13 strikeouts.

That's the Scherzer that the Blue Jays need back on the mound. No fan should expect the Scherzer of old at this stage of his career, but he's still a reliable veteran who deserves to get handed the ball more times than not.

Looking to bring down that 9.64 ERA when he returns, Howard is likely thankful he's enjoying retirement rather than facing Scherzer again. At this point in 2026, Toronto will take quality innings that keep the offense in games, and Scherzer is typically the man for the job.