Max Scherzer's Eventual Return Leaves Blue Jays With Tough Decision

The Toronto Blue Jays have been faced with a long list of injuries. A player comes back, and another hits the injured list. Reliever Tommy Nance was the latest victim, as he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm discomfort.

However, it appears that reinforcements will be arriving soon. Max Scherzer threw a 22-pitch bullpen on Monday and is set to throw another on Wednesday. If all goes well, a rehab assignment could be on the horizon, and the veteran righty can return to the Blue Jays' pitching staff.

Scherzer has been sidelined since April 27th with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. His return could cause some tough decisions to be made.

Blue Jays Must Decide on Fifth Starter in Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer pitches. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Toronto has three starting pitchers they can feel confident in every single time they take the mound. Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, and Trey Yesavage have had strong starts to the season. Cease has posted an impressive 2.41 ERA and is third in the league in strikeouts (75).

Outside of a couple of starts, Gausman has been an excellent second option, and Yesavage has picked up right where he left off last season. Patrick Corbin's spot in the rotation is safe, but that fifth spot is up in the air.

Before Schezer's injury, the 41-year-old had been struggling mightily. In five starts, he's posted a 9.64 ERA. He's had two great starts, throwing six innings each and allowing a combined three earned runs. It's the other three starts that are concerning. He didn't make it past the third inning in all three outings and surrendered six home runs.

Meanwhile, Spencer Miles has received more opportunities to give John Schneider quality innings, and he's done so. The 25-year-old is a Rule 5 Draft pick and has taken advantage of his chances. His last two outings have seen Miles pitch a combined 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and his ERA has dropped to 2.55. It's unclear if he has the skills to become a starter, but he's lived up to the task so far.

That said, Scherzer should be given a second opportunity to redeem his early-season woes. He's shown glimpses of his vintage self, but the Blue Jays need that more consistently. Miles still needs to be built up to a starter role, but as other arms return to the staff, Scherzer's place in the starting rotation is in jeopardy unless he can quickly turn his season around.