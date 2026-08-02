George Springer's Two-Word Response Regarding Potential Blue Jays Trade

It sure is an odd year in the American League as teams hovering below .500 are in the hunt for a wild card spot, including last year's AL champions, the Toronto Blue Jays. That means it is hard to predict what this trade deadline will look like.

That being said, their skipper, John Schneider, said nobody above him has said if they are sellers at this point in time; they are last place in the AL East. However, there are still 50 games left on the season, and if the front office bets big the ballclub could still salvage its season.

The front office is running out of time to decide how much they are willing to gamble and whether they want to try to move key veterans, like designated hitter George Springer, alongside other key pieces to the roster.

But, based on Springer's comments regarding his 10-and-5 rights, he has no intention of leaving this organization, as SportsNet reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith shared Springer's response, via X, "I'm here."

In layman's terms, these rights give a player a special veto power on any trade as they have 10 years of Major League service, and have also spent the past five years with the same team, and Springer is not going anywhere.

Their designated hitter then goes on to express his love for both this team and the entire organization, further solidifying that he plans on wearing Toronto across his chest for the next two months.

Springer Doing His Part To Keep Blue Jays Season Alive

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) has Gatorade dumped on him after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order for the front office to consider turning into buyers, and keeping Kevin Gausman, Jeff Hoffman, Daulton Varsho, Springer, etc. they have to keep winning games, and sure enough, the Jays are on a four-game winning streak.

During that short, nice, little span, Springer has nine total bases, six RBI, a double, and a homer. But it isn't just this small sample that shows their DH has found his swing. In the last month he has increasingly gets better now that he is fully healthy.

Over his last 30 games, Springer is slashing .288/.351/.492 and is trending upwards, as he is hitting over .300 throughout his last 15 (with a near .900 OPS) and last seven to complement a 1.063 OPS in that tenure. If there is a player who is fun to watch right now, it is Springer.

The fire, emotion, and effort that Springer leaves on the diamond every single game is what a manager wants from every one of their players. He leads by example, and right now he is adamant that his 37th birthday in September will be in a Blue Jays uniform, and maybe, just maybe, his team will still be playing a few weeks later.