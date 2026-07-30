The Biggest Mistake The Blue Jays Can't Make At This Year's Trade Deadline

The rumors are flying fast and furious about who the Blue Jays will sell.

Hug watch is on for Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, and George Springer. It might be on for Tyler Rogers. Some are suggesting the Blue Jays at least listen to offers for lights-out Louis Varland.

But there is very little discussion about what they should seek in return.

And there is an obvious answer: upper-level prospects or young Major Leaguers with power.

Toronto ranks dead last in the Majors in slugging percentage (.407) and is tied for 26th with 105 homers.

Their expected primary power source, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has as many home runs this season at the Rogers Centre as Homer Simpson. That would be zero, and at least Homer has one in his name. And speaking of Simpsons, earlier this week Rays speedster Chandler Simpson, who has not a home run in over 800 Major League plate appearances, had a higher slugging percentage than Vladdy.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vladdy has now edged ahead of Chandler Simpson, .357 to .355, but this should be like Justin Bieber competing on The Voice against Shane Bieber.

The future does not look much brighter when it comes to power. Sean Keys has shown power in the Minors, but struggled in his brief time in Toronto and would face an adjustment period next year (assuming there is a season next year). Arjun Nimmala and JoJo Parker also have some power potential, but neither is likely to help the Blue Jays in the power department until 2028 or 2029.

The only Blue Jays in double digits in home runs this season are Kazuma Okamoto (24) and George Springer (12).

The Big Oak will be with Toronto next year. Springer will likely be gone by next year, if not next week.

Next are Brandon Valenzuela and Ernie Clement with eight, and Varsho, Andres Gimenez, and the injured Jesus Sanchez with seven. Removing Springer and Varsho, Guerrero Jr. would be the only Blue Jay to have reached twenty home runs in any season in his career outside of Addison Barger, who hit 21 last season but has been limited to nine games this season due to multiple injuries.

Potential Trade Targets

So, who could the Blue Jays target as potential sources of power? The primary target would be outfielders, as the infield is more set with Guerrero Jr, Clement, Gimenez, and Okamoto, and Kirk and Valenzuela will likely remain the catching tandem. The outfield, without Varsho, is a mishmash of Sanchez, Myles Straw, Yohendrick Pińango, Nathan Lukes, and Davis Schneider.

There are also no upcoming free agents this offseason who are ready-made middle-of-the-order power threats.

So et's expand our search a bit, because the DH spot will also be open after Springer's departure, so a slugging first-base type could fill the DH role.

The realistic candidates are sluggers from a buying team who are currently blocked and thus not contributing at the Major League level. The three below are examples of this type of slugger.

James Tibbs III - OF, LAD

Tibbs III was part of the Red Sox's return for Rafael Devers and was then acquired by the Dodgers in exchange for Dustin May at last year's deadline. He is having a stellar season and has reached Triple-A, but the Dodgers have a logjam in the outfield at both the Major League and Minor League levels. Top prospects like Josue DePaula, Mike Sirota, Eduardo Quintero and Zyhir Hope are unlikely to be moved for any Blue Jay other than perhaps Varland, but given that depth Tibbs III might be available for Tyler Rogers if the Dodgers are seeking relief help (and who isn't).

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Tibbs III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Dodger target, though he is 28, could be Ryan Ward who hit over 30 home runs in both 2024 and 2025 with Oklahoma City and slugged .455 over 55 at bats, with the Dodgers this season.

Kevin Alcantara - OF, CHC

The Cubs are rumored to be interested in Gausman, even though he was bombed in an appearance earlier this summer. They have a crowded outfield with Ian Happ, PCA, Seiya Suziki and even Michael Conforto. Alcantara has struggled in limited at-bats with the Cubs, but was slugging .561 with 17 home runs for Triple-A Iowa.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kevin Alcántara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Isaac - 1B, TBR

The hulking 6'3' Isaac was a Top 100 prospect before needing life-saving brain surgery in 2025. He also suffered elbow and wrist injuries, but the Rays' 16th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline has rebounded to hit 16 home runs at Double-A Montgomery in a pitcher-friendly league. Isaac is not a candidate to play outfield, but could slot in at DH and is blocked by Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda with the Rays, who might have interest in Varsho to play center field.

The Braves, Phillies, Brewers, and Astros could all be trade fits for the Blue Jays' top trade chips.

While it is unclear which teams the Blue Jays will find a match with for Gausman, Springer, Varsho, Bieber, and others, it is clear what they need in return - someone who can hit the ball out of the Rogers Centre.