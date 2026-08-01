John Schneider Praises Kevin Gausman's Impact as Blue Jays Face Deadline Decision

It sure is hard not to get emotional about baseball, especially when the trade deadline comes around and players/organizations find themselves in situations like the one involving the Toronto Blue Jays and starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Nobody could have guessed that the Jays would be on the brink of being sellers this deadline after missing a World Series ring by just inches last October. They have a steep climb if there is any hope of stealing a bottom wild card spot, meaning Gausman could have just made his last start with Toronto.

But before he even stepped on the bump, the team's skipper, John Schneider, spoke with SportsNet regarding Gausman's contract, stating, "When you look back, it'll be one of the best free-agent signings this club has done."

"When you look back, it'll be one of the best free-agent signings this club has done."



John Schneider praises Kevin Gausman's impact in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/HBpqB5i5nY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 1, 2026

It wasn't just Schneider who had a heartfelt message for Gausman Saturday afternoon, but another beloved member of the roster, designated hitter George Springer, who spoke with Arden Zwelling, via the SportsNet broadcast, after their 5-1 victory, regarding what the standing ovation that Gausman received meant to the dugout:

"Everything he means to us. I love Kevin. Kevin loves being here, and he loves our team. I don't have enough good words to say about him, as everyone in the locker room loves him. It was awesome to see the fans appreciate him today," said Springer,

There is no telling if Gausman will still wear the Blue Jays' uniform after 6 p.m. ET on Monday, and if he doesn't, his time in Toronto will never be forgotten.

A Quick Look Back at Gausman’s Time as a Blue Jay

Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the 2022 season, the Jays acquired Gausman on a five-year deal, and he has been an absolute workhorse since acquiring him. He has made no fewer than 30 starts in a season and is on track to do the same in 2026.

'26 has been a bit of an outlier thus far with a few rough outings, but the four years prior, he posted an average stat line impossible to ignore:

3.48 ERA

198 Strikeouts (career high 237 in 2023)

1.17 WHIP

.241 Opponent's Batting Average

Then, in most recent memory, there are the pair of quality starts that he posted against the daunting Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2025 playoff run, which capped off a 2.93 ERA in six games last October (five starts) as he held hitters to a .159 batting average.

This fanbase truly loves Gausman, and not just for his performance on the bump. He has been a leader on and off the field, which has not gone unnoticed. Unfortunately, if his time in Canada has come to an end, they will miss him in many more ways than one.