How the Blue Jays Can Turn Payroll Into Prospects at the Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays’ best trade deadline asset may be their willingness to retain salary in deals involving Kevin Gausman, George Springer and other veterans to improve the prospects they receive in return.

Toronto entered Thursday at 50-59 with a 7.1% chance of reaching the postseason. Selling before Monday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline should no longer be framed as surrendering. The more important question is whether the Blue Jays prioritize financial relief or their money to improve the talent returning to the organization. For a club planning on contending again in 2027, the answer should be clear: Toronto should prioritize acquiring better young talent over saving money.

Buying Better Returns

Kevin Gausman pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gausman and Springer will each have approximately $7 million remaining on their contracts when the deadline arrives, according to MLB.com. Shane Bieber and Daulton Varsho could also become trade candidates with money still owed before they reach free agency.

A contender willing to absorb an entire contract can use that financial commitment to justify offering a weaker package. Toronto can remove that advantage by retaining salary.

Paying several million dollars could expand the market to clubs working within tighter payroll restrictions. It could also help the Blue Jays move from a lower-level return to a prospect closer to the Major Leagues, or add another meaningful player to a package.

There are no guarantees, though. Retaining salary will not automatically produce a Top-100 prospect when several of Toronto’s most obvious trade candidates have hurt their value with disappointing seasons. Gausman owns a 4.51 ERA through 22 starts, while Bieber has recorded a 5.74 ERA and 1.63 WHIP.

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) singles on the road. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Varsho’s elite defense remains valuable, but his .247 average, seven home runs and .691 OPS limit what teams should surrender for a rental outfielder. Those numbers give interested clubs leverage regardless of how much money Toronto retains. Paying down a contract would not make those issues go away, but it could reduce a contender’s financial risk enough to improve the prospect package in return.

The counterargument suggests that paying players to assist another team creates a negative image, especially after a disappointing season. However, that concern overlooks the bigger picture. Toronto has already allocated the funds, and retaining a veteran player for two months of noncompetitive play will not recover that investment.

Once the Blue Jays decide a player does not factor into their future, the remaining salary becomes leverage. Spending it to acquire stronger young talent would give the money potential value beyond 2026.

Toronto followed a similar short-term approach in 2024, trading eight veterans for Minor League players rather than beginning a complete rebuild. This deadline should be even more deliberate, as they need players capable of becoming affordable depth or legitimate contributors during the next competitive window. Retaining money can help them target readiness and quality rather than simply accepting whichever package creates the most savings.