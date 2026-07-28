Toronto Blue Jays MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, Updates

The Toronto Blue Jays entered Tuesday at 49-58 and last in the American League East. Their postseason odds had fallen to 7.8%, leaving the front office with little reason to protect a roster built around several expiring contracts.

Toronto should sell without dismantling the core it plans to carry into 2027. Here, we will track verified rumors, potential deals and completed trades leading into the Aug. 3 deadline at 6 p.m. ET. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

July 28

Smaller Selloff Expected

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported that some people within the industry expect Toronto’s selloff to be smaller than the nine-trade overhaul completed in 2024.

The Blue Jays are expected to discuss pending free agents Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber and Daulton Varsho, but they do not appear eager to trade controllable players or unload contracts purely for financial relief. Nicholson-Smith suggested three to five moves could be more realistic than another fire sale.

That approach would allow Toronto to recover value from short-term veterans without weakening the pieces expected to support another attempt at contention next season.

Gausman Could Headline Toronto’s Market

Gausman remains Toronto’s most prominent trade candidate. MLB.com identified the veteran as one of the club’s clearest options to move, although the approximately $7 million remaining on his contract could influence the return.

Gausman made his preference clear after Sunday’s start in Boston.

“I hope I don’t go anywhere,” Gausman said. “I don’t want to go anywhere.”

His next start is scheduled for Saturday, two days before the deadline. MLB.com reported that Toronto could bench him if trade negotiations are active, although no decision has been announced.

Crowded Outfield Creates More Options

Toronto’s returning players could force another decision. Jesús Sánchez is nearing the end of his rehab assignment, adding to an outfield group that already includes Varsho, George Springer, Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw and Yohendrick Piñango.

Sportsnet identified Varsho and Sánchez as the most apparent trade candidates from that group. Moving one would clear Major League opportunities for younger players while giving Toronto another chance to address its 2027 rotation or outfield depth.