How to Watch Blue Jays Series Opener vs. Tampa Bay Rays: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays took two of four games from the Twins in their last series. The final game of the series got away from the Blue Jays early on and ultimately they lost 4-3. Joe Ryan struck out Yohendrick Pinango before walking Kazuma Okamoto. He left the game immediately after with elbow soreness. This is when the Blue Jays should have capitalized on an opportunity.

Trey Yesavage ended up taking the loss but on a positive note, Okamoto hit his ninth home run of the season.

The two earlier wins in the series put the Blue Jays potential explosive offense on display. Knowing its capabilities, Toronto needs to keep this up. The Blue Jays enter Monday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays at 16-18.

The organization can’t afford to keep taking one step forward and one step back. The Rays series is one that they desperately need to win. With Dylan Cease anchoring the rotation and Okamoto finding his groove with nine home runs, 22 RBI, and a .625 slugging percentage in his last seven games, the firepower here is real.

Max Scherzer’s stint on the IL has left a hole in the rotation. The Blue Jays have inserted Eric Lauer, but he does not adequately fill Scherzer’s hole. Toronto has the talent to compete, they just need to get healthy and consistent. This road trip to Tampa Bay is the perfect place to start.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 6:40 pm ET, Monday

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

TV: Blue Jays: Sportsnet, SN1, NBCSN/Peacock

Radio: Blue Jays: SN590 The Fan

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: LHP Eric Lauer (1-3, 6.00) vs. Rays: RHP Nick Martinez (2-1, 1.70)

The Blue Jays will look to Eric Lauer for the start. Unfortunately, he is one of the most inconsistent arms in the rotation. Against this Rays lineup that has shown discipline, Lauer will need to be sharp starting with the very first pitch.

Tampa Bay is sending Nick Martinez to the mound in Game 1. He has a 2-1 record for the year with an impressive 1.70 ERA. He’s a veteran right-hander who quietly produces consistently and is capable of going deep into games.

Toronto is going to need to come out strong and produce chaos in bunches to beat Martinez. It is possible with Okamoto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dylan Cease, but they can’t get off to a slow start.

Blue Jays Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), RF/3B Addison Barger (left ankle sprain), OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jose Berrios (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement)

60-Day Injured List: Yimi Garcia (rehab right elbow surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery)