Kazuma Okamoto’s Recent Surge Highlights His Fit with Blue Jays

This offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays went out to address a hole at third base. While Alex Bregman was an option that the front office considered, ultimately, they decided to sign Kazuma Okamoto from Japan to help the defending American League champions.

Okamoto had a strong reputation while in Japan, which enticed the Blue Jays. However, to begin his Major League Baseball career, he was slow out of the gates, something that had fans worried about the signing and whether or not it would pan out.

In 90 at-bats in April, Okamoto hit three home runs, drove in 12 RBI, and hit .200 at the plate. Sure, it's not the worst, but it's definitely not the best, and Toronto was going to need more for the franchise to feel the signing would pay off.

Safe to say, it's starting to pay off.

Okamoto's Tear at the Plate, A Breakdown

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) makes contact to the ball. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Over his last 15 days at the plate, the Blue Jays have begun to see who they signed from overseas, bringing the same kind of production he had in Japan to Toronto, hitting .300 with six home runs and 16 RBIs.

In those 15 days, Okamoto increased his stats to eight home runs and 20 RBIs on the season, the majority coming over the last few series. On the road against the Minnesota Twins, Okamoto has had a field day at the plate, and the Blue Jays are just now getting to the last game of the four-game series.

So far against Minnesota, Okamoto has gotten four hits, three of which were home runs, has driven in five RBIs, and has walked once with zero strikeouts. Entering the series finale on the road, Okamoto held a .770 OPS, whereas his April OPS sat at .602.

As the season carries on, the Blue Jays will need Okamoto to keep this type of production up at the plate. He's got solid bat-to-ball skills and has a knack for keeping his team in the ballgame. His sixth-inning home run, bringing the score to 4-3 Minnesota on Saturday, sparked the Jays' comeback, scoring eight the next inning.

Kazuma Okamoto hits a 453-foot rocket to put the @BlueJays within one 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jaFEMNgtpO — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

Okamoto has recently attributed his power at the plate to his pre-game quesadilla, and while it may seem comical, this type of tradition becomes routine for baseball players. The one game he didn't have his pre-game quesadilla, he just missed a home run, later saying if he had eaten it, that ball would've been a home run.