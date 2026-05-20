How to Watch Blue Jays, Trey Yesavage vs. Yankees: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

It's still May, but the Toronto Blue Jays are facing a pivotal four-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx this week. So far, things have not gone the way that the defending American League East Division champs had hoped, dropping the first two games frustratingly.

Leading 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh on Monday night, the Blue Jays allowed a pair of two-run home runs to Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm, Jr. in a 7-6 loss. On Tuesday night, Toronto had a 3-0 lead before a three-run home run from Ryan McMahon in the fourth inning. Ben Rice then smacked a two-run shot in the fifth in a what turned into a 5-4 New York win.

Game 3 on Wednesday night offers an electric pitching matchup between young arms from both teams. Here's a rundown of the game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: SN1

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Trey Yesavage | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (1-1, 1.40 ERA) vs. Yankees: Cam Schlittler (6-1, 1.35 ERA)

There are some young up-and-coming arms in the majors and two of them will go at it on Wednesday night when Trey Yesavage and Cam Schlittler battle it out. Yesavage dealt with an injury to begin the season and will be making his fifth start, but he's been very good in his first four starts. He's worked 19.1 innings with 21 strikeouts and just three runs allowed.

As for the Yankees, they will be sending their young star, Schlittler, to the mound and he's an early-season Cy Young candidate. The 25-year-old has worked 60 innings in 10 starts with 68 strikeouts and just nine earned runs allowed. This will be his fourth start in May, with his previous three yielding just 11 hits and two runs in 18.1 innings with 19 strikeouts. Toronto will have its work cut out against the young right-hander.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates hitting a home run. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort), INF/OF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Tommy Nance (right forearm discomfort), RHP José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), RHP Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement), LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Yimi Garcia (right elbow surgery rehab), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain, surgery), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation).