How to Watch Blue Jays Attempt to Sweep Twins: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays will continue their seven-game road trip on Sunday with the third and final game against the Minnesota Twins. So far, the Blue Jays have fared well in the series taking the first two games with scores of 7-3 and 11-4.

Toronto has been good at Target Field outscoring the Twins 18-7 over the two initial games. In Game 1 on Friday evening, Kazuma Okamoto homered twice while Yohendrick Pinango and Lenyn Sosa each added three hits to their season stats. Patrick Corbin earned his first win as a Blue Jay by allowing just two earned runs over 5.1 innings against the Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson.

Saturday’s game got exciting in the eighth inning when Toronto went on an eight run streak. Okamoto continued to be a force by hitting his third inning in two days. He may have been the spark for the team as he pulled them within striking distance in the sixth inning.

The Twins bullpen imploded from that point on and the Blue Jays took full advantage. Eight players crossed home plate as a result. Dylan Cease recorded the win.

There was a scary moment in Game 2 when George Springer was hit by a pitch on the same foot on which he broke his big toe. It was obvious he was in a lot of pain when he left the game. Further testing showed that the fracture remained the same and he is expected to return to play soon.

The series will conclude on Sunday.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

Time: 12:45 pm ET, Sunday

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis

TV: Blue Jays: Sportsnet, SN1, NBCSN/Peacock

Radio: Blue Jays: SN590 The Fan

Pitching Matchup

Trey Yesavage | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Blue Jays: RHP Trey Yesavage (1-0, 0.00) vs. Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.76)

Minnesota sends its ace to the mound on Sunday to try to win the final game and prevent a sweep. Ryan enters the game with a 1.04 WHIP across 38.1 innings with 39 strikeouts and just nine walks.

He has been solid recently making three quality starts in his last four outings. Ryan has faced the Blue Jays earlier this season and took the win by allowing just two runs on two hits over seven innings.

Toronto counters with their 22-year-old World Series hero, who will be making just his second start of the 2026 campaign. He started the year on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

He earned his first win against the Red Sox with a 5.1 inning shut out on April 29. He is headed back to the mound on Sunday and probably won’t have a large pitch count, but should be able to give the bullpen a good set up.

Blue Jays Injuries

10-Day Injured List: C Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture), RF/3B Addison Barger (left ankle sprain), OF Nathan Lukes (left hamstring discomfort);

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jose Berrios (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation), Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement);

60-Day Injured List: Yimi Garcia (rehab right elbow surgery), RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery).