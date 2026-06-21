Looking Back on Blue Jays DH George Springer After 1,500 Career Games

There really aren't words to describe how good George Springer has been throughout the course of his career, which is over a decade in the making, and he just crossed another milestone in his last game with the Toronto Blue Jays.

When Springer stepped up to bat as the leadoff man at Wrigley Field, he was checking into his 1,500th game since making his debut on April 16, 2014, making this his 13th season in the majors, and boy, has he added some accolades to his Hall of Fame resume.

World Series Champion (2017)

World Series MVP (2017)

3x World Series Appearances (2017, 2019, 2025)

3x Silver Slugger (2017, 2019, 2025)

4x All-Star (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)

One of those awards is something a player can hang their hats on, but he has a lot more than just one. On top of that, his career slash line is somewhat hard to fathom considering that he just played in his 1,500th game.

In that time span, he is hitting .265 with an on-base percentage of .351 to complement a .475 slugging percentage, highlighted by his 300th career home run that came against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park a few days ago.

Springer’s Time With the Blue Jays

Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game six of the 2025 MLB World Series | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Back in January of 2021, when Springer was a free agent, he signed a six-year deal with the Blue Jays, meaning this could be the last season he spends in Toronto, and if that is to be, he was worth every dime that they spent.

Despite an injury-riddled season that first year of his deal, Springer has played in at least 133 games since he put his name on that contract, and the best piece came just last season when he led the team to their most dominant season in over three decades.

GEORGE SPRINGER

THREE-RUN SHOT

BLUE JAYS LEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Qh7qwqYpRx — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2025

In 2025, Springer finished the year with a .309 batting average and an OPS of .959. That, on top of 32 homers and 84 RBI, he was nominated for a pair of Silver Sluggers as both the outfielder and designated hitter, winning at DH.

But his postseason performance was something that Jays fans will come to cherish forever as he propelled them past the Seattle Mariners with a late-game three-run shot in the ALCS, and was a force in the World Series.

Springer was hit by pitches, playing injured, and left everything out on the field that entire postseason. The Jays couldn't ask for much more from their man, and they hope to get the same from him for the rest of the season.