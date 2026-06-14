Blue Jays' George Springer May Be Turning Corner Despite Low Batting Average

To say it has been a less-than-ideal year for the Toronto Blue Jays would be putting it lightly, as the expectations couldn't have been higher after coming up just shy in the Fall Classic. But injuries have derailed the season, as well as some other issues.

The first obvious reason that comes to mind has been the struggles, and lack of production from both George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, things are trending in the right direction, at least for Springer.

At first glance, looking at Springer's under .200 batting average in his last seven games would depict the exact opposite of a turnaround. But that isn't necessarily the case, because it is the on-base percentage that truly paints the picture.

Springer, alongside most of his teammates, has had severe issues with reading a pitch this year, which is why they have the highest chase rate in the majors, so to say discipline has been lacking is an understatement.

Springer Dinger 😤



The @BlueJays bats are off to a hot start tonight! pic.twitter.com/5CasGwvhLP — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2026

In order for momentum to change, they have to be able to read the zone better, and Springer is finding that success. In his last three games, Springer has been able to reach first base eight different times on walks.

In the other 46 games that Springer has played in this year, he has only been able to draw a combined 16. When he isn't chasing and staying disciplined, he can wait for the right pitch and break through the barrier that he has seen this season.

That was perfectly highlighted in his two-run blast Friday night against the New York Yankees, an outing where he reached three different times from walks.

A Desperate Need For Springer to Get Hot

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Now, there was plenty of life shown in Friday night's victory aside from Springer's dinger as Alejandro Kirk was welcomed back into the lineup for the first time in over two months, but the team needs power.

Right now, the two most consistent sluggers are Jesus Sanchez and Ernie Clement, who are both slugging over .460 on the year. Even though Kazuma Okamoto is surely their biggest bat, his inconsistencies have just hurt the team overall.

There are new faces that are surely stepping up big time for Toronto's offense, but a veteran 3x Silver Slugger would sure do this team a lot of good as they fight for their lives to stay in the playoff race. Opportunities continue to be squandered in games, and Springer coming to life would do these guys a lot of good.