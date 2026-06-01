Reliever Louis Varland Entering Rare Territory With Blue Jays

It has been an up-and-down season for the Toronto Blue Jays' bullpen thus far, with Jeff Hoffman's ninth inning implosion on Saturday serving as the lowest of the low for the unit. But it hasn't been all bad.

The unit, which ranks fourth across MLB in innings pitched (253.2), sits 14th in ERA (3.90) and first in strikeouts (261). For every disappointing relief effort from a Hoffman or Brendon Little, there have been the encouraging showings of Tyler Rogers, Braydon Fisher and Adam Macko.

Then, there's Louis Varland. The Blue Jays' new closer has been a force unto himself, spending his first full season in Toronto carving out a performance unmatched by any reliever across baseball. In fact, it's hard to find historic comparables to what the 28-year-old has done to date.

Varland is Having a Season for the Ages

Louis Varland is quietly having one of the best reliever seasons EVER



31 innings

42 K

0.29 ERA



HIS ERA+ is 1509❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/vfsJBEf0Cf — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) June 1, 2026

Through 28 appearances and 31.0 innings to date this season, Varland has been virtually unhittable. He has allowed precisely one earned run, yielding a microscopic ERA of 0.29.

To put that in perspective, the modern MLB record for lowest single-season ERA by a reliever (with at least 50 innings pitched) belongs to Zack Britton, who carried a 0.54 ERA through the Baltimore Orioles' 2016 season.

Varland has seamlessly transitioned into the closer's role with the Blue Jays, going 8-for-8 in save opportunities in place of the much-maligned Hoffman. But while he has thrived while closing games, he has been equally valuable for his adaptive ability to help the team in any situation, including extending beyond one inning of work on eight occasions already this year.

Varland's importance to the club has not gone unnoticed. In fact, we still have some time before Toronto reaches the mid-way point of the season and first-half award pieces begin ramping up, but the St. Paul, Minnesota native is already generating plenty of buzz as team MVP.

In fact, as of late, Varland is forcing his way into at least 'honorable mention' discussions in the early AL Cy Young conversation.

And why not? Sure, the "it's still early" caveat certainly applies here, as one poor outing could still launch Varland's ERA into the stratosphere. But considering he ranks tied for third on the Blue Jays in appearances and eighth in innings pitched, his production is no longer a small sample size.

Yet, the numbers are almost too eye-popping to be real. Beyond the 0.29 ERA, Varland currently boasts an ERA+ of 1509. The highest ERA+ in modern history? That would belong to Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, who recorded a 291 ERA+.

There remains plenty of time for Varland to come back down to Earth, hence why pitchers must record at least one inning pitched for each of their team's games to qualify for an ERA title.

Similarly, achievements through 31 innings of work should be taken with a grain of salt. Yet, what he is doing thus far deserves to be celebrated.

After all, even the great Mason Miller has allowed two earned runs through 25 innings (0.72 ERA) to date.