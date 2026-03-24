2 Bold Predictions for the Blue Jays During the 2026 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will feature a lot of new faces when the 2026 season begins. They're coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history, and the follow-up act will be a tough hill to climb. However, general manager Ross Atkins did an admirable job of reloading this roster, adding talented pitchers such as Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers, and Cody Ponce.

The present and future have arguably never been brighter in Toronto. Manager John Schneider has one of the best teams in the league, and he'll aim to get the Blue Jays on top of the talented American League East division. There are a couple of important pieces to the puzzle, and these bold predictions could see these players having a special season.

Honorable mention: Dylan Cease finishes in the top three in the A.L. Cy Young voting.

Daulton Varsho Finishes Season With Career Highs in Home Runs and RBIs

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho runs the bases. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 2026 season is a contract year for Daulton Varsho. He'll aim to have a great year at the plate and cash that into a large contract next offseason. Varsho appeared in 71 games during the 2025 regular season and hit 20 home runs with 55 RBIs. He was superb at the plate in Toronto's ALDS win over the New York Yankees, posting a .438 batting average and two long balls.

He wasn't terrific in the World Series, but Varsho has flipped the script this spring. He got an ample amount of opportunities, slashing .380/.426/.820 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. No one swung a hotter bat in camp than Varsho.

In his six-year career, Varsho's career high in home runs (27) and RBIs (74) happened in the 2022 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. I believe the center fielder will hit 30+ home runs and 80+ RBIs in the biggest season of his career.

Varsho is going to be an integral piece to this Blue Jays' lineup, and the motivation to earn a hefty contract will lead to a career year for the 29-year-old.

Kazuma Okamoto Will Win A.L. Rookie of the Year

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto runs to the dugout. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It's hard to believe a 29-year-old slugger who is as accomplished as Kazuma Okamoto can win rookie of the year, but that is exactly what he can do in 2026. Okamoto was a highly coveted bat this offseason and his fit in Toronto could give the lineup a big power boost.

In his time in the NPB, Okamoto hit 248 home runs and 717 RBIs. It may take some time to adjust to a new league, but the talent is there for Okamoto. He had a small sample size this spring because he was off with Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

However, Okamoto posted a .316 batting average in 19 at-bats with a home run and four RBIs. One could make the case that he may wind up competing with his teammate, Trey Yesavage, for rookie of the year. But, Okamoto is due for a tremendous rookie season, and Blue Jays' fans should be excited about their newest addition to the lineup.