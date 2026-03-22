Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Gives Promising Injury Update on Young Pitcher

After having a breakout postseason last fall, big things were expected for young Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage in 2026.

Despite the Blue Jays adding Dylan Cease in free agency from the San Diego Padres and bringing back Max Scherzer, Yesavage was still expected to be a part of what is turning into a deep rotation for manager John Schneider.

However, it was announced last week that Yesavage was going to begin the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury. That is a setback before Toronto opens the season in what is expected to be a loaded American League East Division.

On Sunday, before the Blue Jays took on the Rays in a Grapefruit League game, Schneider gave an update on Yesavage and it appears things are moving in the right direction.

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Gives Trey Yesavage Update

Trey Yesavage | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, Schneider said that Yesavage will pitch in a minor league game on Wednesday. After that, he'll join Toronto at home on Friday for the season opener against the Athletics. Shane Bieber and Jose Berrios will also remain in Florida with Yesavage, but they will also make it to Toronto in time for the season opener on Friday, as they also recover from injuries.

As for Yesavage, Schneider said last week that the 22-year-old reported to camp with the injury. They are taking it slow with the youngster, but he is clearly heading in the right direction to eventually join the rotation at some point.

“It’s something that he reported to camp with and it obviously led to his slow build-up, as well,” Schneider said. “Right now, he’s feeling good and he’s in a better place now to continue to ramp up. He’s going to continue on the program he’s been on.”

Yesavage is a candidate for the American League Rookie of the Year Award this season. In fact, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe (subscription required) predicted he would win it in his preseason award predictions. He is going to have some stiff competition, especially from Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle, should he make the Tigers' roster.

After making his MLB debut last September, Yesavage was very good in the playoffs. In six appearances, he went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 27.2 innings with 39 strikeouts to just 11 walks. He allowed 18 hits and 11 runs. He was a pleasant surprise for Schneider in Toronto's playoff run.

The Blue Jays have added some real nice depth with the starting rotation this year, but big things are still expected from Yesavage once he's healthy enough to return.