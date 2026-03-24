What Blue Jays’ Extensions for John Schneider and Ross Atkins Mean for Future

The Toronto Blue Jays raised the stock of their franchise this past season after winning one of the hardest divisions in baseball in the AL East and punched their ticket to the World Series. The Blue Jays didn't get there by luck; they got there with skill on and off the field.

While it's primarily the players who get the recognition for things that happen on the field, it's the members of the staff who are pulling the strings in the shadows. The front office realized that this offseason, officially extending two men who had a thing or two to do with winning the American League pennant.

Blue Jays Extend Schneider and Atkins

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) in the dugout. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Blue Jays manager John Schneider and Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations & General Manager Ross Atkins were announced on Monday as the latest personnel to receive extensions. Schneider has led Toronto to a 360-257 record since taking over the role in 2022, and the extension will carry Atkins into his second decade with the franchise.

Schneider's extension is for the next two seasons, keeping him with Toronto until 2028. Atkins signed a five-year contract extension. The two have the utmost respect for one another and are bringing success to the Blue Jays.

“He has a really, really deep understanding of what this environment needs to be a winning one. He has the content to have our players relaxed and confident, and he has the preparation to make incredible decisions that really puts us in a strong position on a daily basis," Atkins said of Schneider, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks to the media. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

These extensions are proof that the franchise believes in these two leading the Blue Jays into the future and hopefully to capture their first World Series title since 1993. After not making the World Series since that same season, these two are now the important factors of success for the franchise.

Going forward, the work is only going to get tougher. The spotlight is on them, and with every player who succeeds and who fails, their names will be included in the status reports.

When it comes to the future of player development, Atkins and Schneider need to ensure that top prospects are properly taken care of before reaching the major league level. On top of that, it showcases that the Blue Jays aren't operating like they're flashes in the pan, and more like a franchise that should be thought of as a major threat in the American League.