2026 Hall of Fame Ballot Features Two Former Blue Jays All-Stars

The Baseball Hall of Fame released its ballot for the Class of 2026 on Monday, and two former Toronto Blue Jays stars are on it.

Former pitcher Mark Buehrle, who pitched for the Blue Jays from 2013 to 2015, returns to the ballot for the sixth time. He's joined by former teammate Edwin Encarnacion, who's one of 12 newcomers on this year's ballot.

They are two of the 27 candidates up for election this cycle.

Edwin Encarnacion Joins Hall of Fame Ballot

Encarnacion, who played his last MLB game in 2020, is on the ballot for the first time.

A three-time All-Star, Encarnacion was one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball during the 2010s. He teamed with Jose Bautista to form a lethal combination in the middle of Toronto's lineup, helping lead the Blue Jays to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016.

All three of Encarnacion's All-Star nods came during a four-year period with Toronto from 2013 to 2016. He topped 30 home runs in eight straight seasons from 2012 to 2019, eclipsing 100 RBI six times during that stretch. He led the American League in RBI in 2016 with 127, capping a successful eight-season run with the Blue Jays.

Encarnacion, who primarily played third base and DH, was a prolific slugger, finishing his 16-year career with 424 homers, 1,261 RBI and a .260/.350/.496 batting line. He did the bulk of his damage during the 2010s, ranking second in homers (335) and third in RBI (956) during the decade.

Despite his impressive power numbers, Encarnacion probably won't get voted in this year. His 35.3 WAR is short of Hall of Fame territory, plus he failed to reach 2,000 hits and other important milestones.

While his overall body of work falls short of Cooperstown standards, Encarnacion had several Hall of Fame-caliber seasons during his peak. He just didn't have enough of them.

Mark Buehrle Returns to Ballot

Buehrle is back on the ballot for the sixth time. The southpaw hasn't gained much traction, however, and is unlikely to be elected by the BBWAA during his five remaining years of eligibility, barring a late push.

Mostly known for his time with the Chicago White Sox, Buehrle spent the final three seasons of his career with Encarnacion and Toronto from 2013 to 2015. He remained solid to the end, making his fifth All-Star team in 2014 and winning 15 games the following year.

A phenomenal fielder, Buehrle collected four Gold Gloves during his career. He also threw a perfect game in 2009

Like Encarnacion, Buehrle was a great player for many years but will likely fall short in his quest for Cooperstown.

