Blue Jays Rising Star Receives Key to County After World Series Run

It’s been a great year for Toronto Blue Jays star Ernie Clement, and the holiday brought him an award from his home county.

Clement is from Brighton, New York, which is in Monroe County and the Blue Jays utilityman was given a key to the county and Saturday was named “Ernie Clement Day” during a ceremony in Rochester, which is the home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate.

The 29-year-old was in Rochester for an autograph signing, and the town took advantage of the opportunity to celebrate his memorable regular season and incredible postseason run.

Ernie Clement’s Reason to Celebrate

As Ernie Clement signed autographs for fans at the Red Wings team store Saturday, County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans gave Clement the key to the county, and officially declared Nov. 29 as "Ernie Clement Day." pic.twitter.com/f6xeJdHPRS — News10NBC (@news10nbc) November 29, 2025

It took two county officials to preside over the ceremony — county executive Adam Bellow and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. The pair made the announcement in the Red Wings’ team store with a franchise backdrop behind then. Local media, including News 10 NBC, covered the event.

The pair read a proclamation and the engraving from the key and presented both to Clement.

Clement arrived in Toronto in 2023 after spending time with the Cleveland Guardians and Athletics. He signed with the Blue Jays in March of that year after the Athletics waived him. He played 35 games at Buffalo before he was promoted to Toronto.

While he’s been a part of the puzzle for the Blue Jays since then, he came into his own this season. He slashed .277/.313/.398 with nine home runs and 50 RBI. He played several different positions and was a finalist for a Gold Glove twice — as a third baseman and as a utility player. He did not win either award, but his hustle and passion made him a fan favorite as Toronto won the American League pennant and made its first World Series appearance since 1993.

But his postseason run made him a Blue Jays player for the ages. He broke the MLB record for most hits in a postseason with 30, surpassing the 29 hits by then-Tampa Bay star Randy Arozarena in 2020. Clement had 22 singles, six doubles, one triple and one home run as he slashed .411/.416/.562.

Toronto has control of Clement’s rights until the end of the 2028 season. He’s in his first year of salary arbitration and the Blue Jays tendered him a control to hang onto him for 2026, which was a formality given how he played. Even with a career-best season, he should be a bargain in arbitration for next season as Toronto tries to finish the job and win the World Series. The Blue Jays have already struck in free agency, signing pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal.

