Addison Barger Slept on Teammate's Couch Before Becoming Blue Jays Game 1 Hero
This postseason has not been short of memorable moments for the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the ALDS, it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s destruction of the New York Yankees that was the talk of the baseball world. Then, George Springer produced another iconic longball in Game 7 of the ALCS. And in Game 1 of the World Series, Addison Barger's history-making grand slam was the exclamation point on what was a perfect start to that matchup for the Blue Jays.
But there is more to the story than just Barger becoming the first pinch-hitter in Major League Baseball history to come in and blast a grand slam in the World Series.
Addison Barger Slept on Davis Schneider's Couch Before Game 1
That's because the Game 1 hero spent the previous night on the couch of his teammate Davis Schneider due to a hectic few days, as outlined by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
"On Monday night, the Blue Jays ousted the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series to clinch the pennant. Barger said the next morning, he flew to meet his wife at the hospital for the birth of their third child. A day later, he flew back to Toronto for the Blue Jays' workout -- but didn't have anywhere to stay," the insider shared.
That resulted in Barger crashing on the couch of Schneider, which is a story he confirmed himself.
Thankfully for Barger, his teammate was kind enough to let him sleep at his place. Because according to Passan, there was a reason why the Blue Jays outfielder ended up on the couch.
"They set up a place, but I was like, for a few days, I'm not paying for a hotel room," Barger said. "I know that sounds crazy, but I'm just trying to save a buck."
Well, that sleeping situation seemed to have done wonders for Barger, as he was ready to make his mark on this World Series despite starting the game on the bench due to the matchup against Blake Snell. But for the fans who might be worried that Barger's heroics could leave him once he moves away from Schneider's couch, they don't have to worry about it before Game 2.
Schneider's oldest sister, Madeline, stated that Barger was back on the couch once again after Friday night, which hopefully helps him keep that same level of play going for this huge Game 2 matchup set to get underway on Saturday.
At the time of writing, lineups have not been released, but considering Los Angeles is throwing right-handed starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Toronto will likely have Barger in the starting lineup where he can hopefully follow up what he did in Game 1.