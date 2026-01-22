Bad Signing from Last Offseason Could be Answer for Blue Jays in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a very successful winter so far and have done a lot of good things. However, there is some concern that they might need more help offensively to really ensure they are World Series contenders.

Following the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays wasted little time this winter making some significant upgrades, mainly for their pitching staff. The team signed Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers to help strengthen both the rotation and the bullpen.

In the lineup, they also added Kazuma Okamoto, who will be coming over from Japan, looking to make an impact. However, the team did just recently see Bo Bichette sign with the New York Mets, and they were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Kyle Tucker.

The team appeared to be quite interested in Tucker, but missed out on both him and Cody Bellinger in free agency. Due to the interest in Tucker, there is clearly a desire to improve the outfield and on offense. However, the team might have a player poised to bounce back in 2026 that could help at least offensively for them.

Anthony Santander Can Provide Offensive Boost Team is Seeking

Last offseason, the signing of Santander was one of the most significant moves that the team was able to make, and he figured to pair up nicely with Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero in the middle of the lineup.

The star slugger was coming off a couple of really strong years with the Baltimore Orioles and was one of the best power hitters on the market. In 2024, he totaled 44 home runs, making him a very desirable player.

However, there were some concerns about bust potential with his game being very reliant on home runs. Santander isn’t a player who has a high batting average or on-base percentage. If the power numbers aren’t there, it could look rough.

While injuries derailed his first year with the Blue Jays, there is certainly some hope that he will be able to bounce back for Toronto in 2026. A healthy Santander who performs as he did in 2024 with the Orioles would help replace the offensive production that they lost with Bichette going to the New York Mets.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that he will be able to bounce back in 2026, but staying healthy will be the first step. If he can stay healthy, there is reason to believe he can help be an answer for the team offensively.

