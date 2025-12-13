Blue Jays Win Bidding War To Secure Top Free Agent Reliever Tyler Rogers

The Toronto Blue Jays have made one thing very clear this offseason and that is they are bolstering their pitching staff in anyway possible.

It started with the improvements to their starting rotation with strikeout machine Dylan Cease as well as the addition of two other arms to give them a deadly lineup for 2026.

Now they are making sure their bullpen is just as strong and to prove the ballclub is serious about upgrading their 'pen as they just agreed to sign Tyler Rogers in a bidding war with the New York Mets. Rogers will get a three-year deal worth $37 million, with a fourth year option that would bring the total value to $48 million per The Athletic (subscription required).

A Look at Tyler Rogers' Career

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Rogers started his professional journey with the Giants back in 2013 when they first drafted him. He made his MLB debut in August of 2019 and remained with San Francisco until it traded him at the 2025 deadline to the Mets, who were trying to make a playoff push. He's been a workhorse most of his career, with a ledger that includes:

26-23 Record

2.76 ERA

.241 Opponent's Batting Average

1.10 WHIP

So far in his career he has had four of his seven seasons where his ERA has stayed below 3.00 and only one with it above 4.00. No matter which version of Rogers shows up for the Jays he is an immediate improvement for their pen.

Last season was by far his best season yet which is why he was highly sought after as he posted a career-low 1.98 ERA to complement a 0.94 WHIP in 81 starts.

The 35-year-old reliever was arguably one of the best arms that was available during this free agency and he is now a member of the American League champions The Jays are very serious about their comeback tour for 2026 which is why they continue to build on their biggest weakness, the pitching staff.

After multiple new additions the pitching staff looks virtually entirely different and as this team continues to get better it is appearing that the question for 2026 is not who is going to stop them, but who can.

