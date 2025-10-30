Blue Jays Breakout Star Trey Yesavage Explains How He Was Able to Make History
In a World Series matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers that features multiple superstar players and future Hall of Famers, it's incredible that a 22-year-old is the story coming out of Game 5.
But that's the reality Trey Yesavage created for himself after he put together a historic showing where he recorded 12 strikeouts, the most ever by a rookie pitcher in a World Series game in Major League Baseball history.
It was truly incredible to watch, and when he started cruising through inning after inning, there was an air in the stadium that everyone was witnessing something historic.
On Wednesday night, Yesavage was the biggest star on the field. And that includes his own teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is inching closer to setting the all-time postseason record for home runs after he hit his eighth longball of the playoffs in his first at-bat of the game.
The story about Yesavage can't be told without his journey, as the 2024 first-round pick who was taken 20th overall began this year with Toronto's Single-A affiliate. The fact he's even reached the majors this season, let alone is starring in the World Series, is remarkable in and of itself. But when considering how well he has performed in the playoffs, what he's doing is stuff of legends.
Trey Yesavage Gives Insight Into His Mindset
Confidence is a huge thing for the youngster. But even the best players in the world get rattled, let alone someone who had made just seven starts in the MLB before he took the mound on Wednesday. However, Yesavage also keeps things simple as possible when he's getting ready to pitch, which has served him well to this point.
"I just keep it as chill as possible," he said, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. "I don't change anything I say to myself, but I'm also just here to go to work. I try not to think about anything."
That mentality combined with his performance in Game 5 left his veteran teammates Chris Bassitt and Shane Bieber shocked like the rest of the baseball world as to what they were witnessing. And the comment made by Bassitt following what Yesavage did only adds to the lore of the young righty.
"How he was able to make Game 5 of the World Series, mentally, look like any other day. It could've been May. You couldn't tell. He's just calm, and he's got wholehearted belief in himself," Bassitt said, per Passan.
There were questions about how Yesavage would look in his first road start of his playoff career. He gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched in Game 1 against the Dodgers at Rogers Centre, so the concerns about how he would handle a raucous environment in Los Angeles were warranted.
But it was clear that Yesavage was ready for the moment, with Passan sharing that the young right-hander told pitching coach Pete Walker, "This is fun. I love this," when he was getting heckled by Dodgers fans during his bullpen warm up.
"If I were a Dodgers fan, I would try to rattle him, too," Bassitt said. "Given the fact that he is 22. Given the fact that he barely has pitched on the road. Given the fact that this is the World Series. I'd be talking (expletive). But the reality is, I don't think many people realize it doesn't faze him. He's like, just wait until I get on the mound. I'll show you."
Yesavage did exactly that on Wednesday, as he not only set a record for rookies in a World Series game with 12 strikeouts, but he also induced an incredible 23 whiffs against a lineup that is one of the most feared in the sport.