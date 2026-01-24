Blue Jays Bullpen Takes Big Hit As Top Reliever Heads to Chicago White Sox

At the start of the 2025 season, the Toronto Blue Jays looked far different from the team everyone was cheering on during the World Series. They still sat under .500 at the end of May, and their kryptonite (at the time) was their bullpen.

General manager Ross Atkins made a few good moves to beef up the depth in the bullpen, one of which came at the trade deadline when the Blue Jays were able to acquire Seranthony Domínguez from the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, he might not have been on the team for the full season, but he made quite an impact during his time there as he made appearances in 24 games, then another 12 in the postseason. The Blue Jays would have liked to have him back.

Domínguez and the Chicago White Sox came to terms on a two-year contract per ESPN's Jeff Passan, making them his fourth team since making his debut in 2018 with the Phillies. With his late departure, the Blue Jays will be scrambling to add more depth in the bullpen, as it never hurts to have an extra.

Domínguez With the Blue Jays

Atkins and the Jays must not take the loss of Domínguez lightly, as he came through for them down the stretch. Toronto ended up winning their division, the pennant, and a trip to the Fall Classic with an all-around team effort, not just their big bats.

In the 24 regular-season games he pitched in for Toronto, he allowed only seven earned runs while posting an ERA of 3.00 to go with 25 strikeouts in only 21 innings pitched.

Jays Current 2026 Bullpen

One of the most notable additions that the Blue Jays made this offseason at any position was the acquisition of Tyler Rogers. Last season, he finished the year with a sub-2.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP.

Tyler Rogers' arm angle is wicked 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hxl7zuZQi5 — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2025

Another tough move that manager John Schneider made last season was in regards to Eric Lauer, who had already made 15 starts before being moved into a relief role. Usually, when that happens, it is because the player is struggling, but that wasn't the case.

Lauer was great in his starts, but the problem was that the bullpen was their Achilles heel. It seems likely that he will remain in there until further notice, and the fact that he finished the year with a 3.18 ERA and more than 100 strikeouts makes it a good decision.

Dominguez might be headed elsewhere, but the Blue Jays still look solid regarding their pitching staff. If they can pick up another arm before spring training starts, they will be in really good shape.

