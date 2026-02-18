Blue Jays Camp Already Buzzing After Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Shoe Prank

The Toronto Blue Jays spring training 2026 is barely off the ground in Dunedin and George Springer is already walking around in his cleats because Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hid his shoes. Not by choice, for the record. That is about as Blue Jays as it gets.

Per a video shared by journalist Daniele Franceschi on X, Springer broke the whole thing down for reporters. It started with a glove, went sideways fast, and ended with a missing pair of shoes.

Guerrero Jr. threw his glove at Springer. Springer caught it. Guerrero Jr. then assumed Springer threw it in the trash, which he had not. Then Guerrero Jr. decided his bag had been moved, also not Springer's doing. One misunderstanding after another, and Vladdy's big solution was to just take Springer's shoes.

Springer laid it all out: "He threw his glove at me. Instead of it hitting me, I caught it. Then he thought I threw his glove in the trash. And then he thought I moved his bag, but his glove and his bag were in the same spot. So he blamed me for something I didn't do. And then he took my shoe."

Here's George Springer chatting about some Spring Training shenanigans between he and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.



Springer said Vladdy stole his shoes after jokingly pretending to throw out Vlad's glove.



Springer: "He blamed me for something I didn't do... Good to be back." #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/vvFN22WuAA — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) February 17, 2026

He kept it simple after that: "It's kind of one of those, you know, good to be back with everybody, you know, have some fun."

Springer and Vladdy Are Picking Up Right Where They Left Off

Bo Bichette, Guerrero Jr.'s closest friend in that clubhouse for years, is gone this season. Springer is now the guy Vladdy is latching onto, and judging by early camp, that bond is already forming fast.

Manager John Schneider joked this week he needs to "keep a leash" on Springer because the man has no off switch. Vladdy, clearly, has the same problem. When these two are feeding off each other, the whole camp tends to follow.

Springer is in the final year of his six-year, $150 million deal. After a .309 average, 32 home runs, and a go-ahead three-run blast against the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS that sent Toronto to the World Series for the first time since 1993, he is back with something to prove. Coming back loose is a good start.

With Anthony Santander out for months due to shoulder surgery, Springer would be expected to slide back into the primary DH and leadoff role. At 36, this could be his last run in Toronto, and the Blue Jays need that veteran energy to carry through a long season.

Last year this team went to the World Series playing exactly like this. Vladdy stealing shoes early in camp suggests nothing has changed. Toronto fans will take that.

