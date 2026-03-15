Blue Jays Closer Could Be Difference Maker for Team USA at World Baseball Classic

Although Canada was eliminated in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals, fans of the Toronto Blue Jays still have plenty to keep an eye on in the semifinal showdown between Team USA and the Dominican Republic.

The powerhouse clash will put superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Dominican Republic) on the opposite side of the diamond from beloved second baseman Ernie Clement and new reliever Tyler Rogers (USA).

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And if that wasn't enough, now Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman is set to join the fray2 on the American side, replacing Clayton Kershaw on the roster.

Kershaw, who has retired from MLB duty as a legendary Los Angeles Dodger, agreed to suit up one last time as part of the US side, but did not see action in any of the team's first five games and was unlikely to get the call against a loaded Dominican lineup. Hoffman, meanwhile, could be called upon in a late-game, high-leverage situation if needed.

Hoffman's roster addition now means that all three Toronto players who had been placed on WBC reserves lists were added to their country's roster. Rogers joined the American side in time for their quarterfinal victory over Canada, but did not pitch, while José Berríos was set to join Puerto Rico ahead of the final eight before an MRI revealed elbow inflammation, shutting down the right-hander.

What Hoffman Can Offer Team USA

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Team USA clearly liked what they saw from Hoffman over some sparse Spring Training work to date. In two appearances in Grapefruit League action, the 33-year-old has thrown two perfect innings, recording three strikeouts without allowing a base runner as he looks to turn the page from an up-and-down 2025 season that ended with the veteran reliever blaming himself for costing the Blue Jays a World Series win.

Ahead of the semis, Hoffman could get another shot in a big game situation. He is being brought in to add another weapon to a bullpen that, while dangerous, has suffered at times from shaky outings from the likes of Brad Keller, Gabe Speier, Michael Wacha, Ryan Yarbrough and Matthew Boyd.

Still, adding yet another flamethrower to a back end that features the likes of Mason Miller, David Bednar and Garret Whitlock makes the US that much more formidable heading into a hugely important game.

For the Blue Jays and Hoffman, this could also provide the type of opportunity that a Spring Training outing simply can't. While it may not quite be the same as a World Series appearance, it could give the 10-year veteran a pretty close facsimile to help get his confidence fully back ahead of Opening Day.