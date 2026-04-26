This Blue Jays Position Group Has Helped Carry Franchise Through Injuries

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a rocky start to their 2026 campaign. As the injuries continued to pile up early, John Schneider's club has struggled to close out games. An early switch at closer has already been made, as Louis Varland escaped the final inning of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

The season is still young, and it appears that reinforcements are on the way as Trey Yesavage is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday.

Despite the tough start, there has been one position group that's stood out this season.

Blue Jays Infield is Producing at a High Level

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays' infield got shaken up this offseason after Bo Bichette departed for the New York Mets. However, that has not phased this group, and so far, the results have been fantastic. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to produce at a high level with a .323 batting average and a .414 on-base percentage. While he's still searching for the home run power, Guerrero Jr. has been a consistent bat in the lineup.

Kazuma Okamoto appears to have turned a corner, recording five hits in three games entering Sunday's action. His team-leading fifth home run came in the bottom of the fourth inning in Saturday's victory. His powerful swing is exactly why Toronto entrusted him with being the everyday third baseman.

Ernie Clement is building off his 2025 season in a big way. The 30-year-old leads the team in batting average (.324), hits (35), and doubles (12). However, no one has had a more surprising season than Andrés Gímenéz.

Andrés Gímenéz Has Stepped Up at Shortstop

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez throws to first. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images



Gímenéz struggled mightily on offense last season, hitting .210 with a .285 on-base percentage. His value has always been on defense, where he's won three Gold Gloves. This year, he's found consistency at the plate, emerging as the team's lead run producer with 16 RBIs.

His advanced metrics don't look terrific, but sometimes, results on the field are all that matter. Gimenez doesn't have to be leading the offense, but any contribution from him is a welcome one. Just as impressively, he has only made one error in 90 total chances.

While players like Alejandro Kirk, George Springer, Nathan Lukes, and Addison Barger are dealing with injuries, it's nice to have some level of consistency in the lineup. It has been absolute chaos around the infield, but these four players have given Blue Jays fans a vote of confidence.