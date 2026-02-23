Rule 5 Pick Emerges as Blue Jays’ Top Dark Horse for Opening Day

The Toronto Blue Jays had themselves a year to remember in 2025, punching their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1993. Now that they remember that feeling again, they want to get back in 2026 and hopefully raise the World Series trophy this time around.

The Blue Jays stayed busy this offseason when it came to ensuring they had the best roster to get them back to the dance in 2026. Big free agent signings and losses came their way, but all in all, Toronto is still one of the top teams from the American League that could win it all.

One underrated move that might have flown under the radar this season for the Blue Jays was picking up RHP Spencer Miles in the Rule 5 Draft back in December. Miles, formerly of the San Francisco Giants, has been named the Blue Jays' dark horse candidate to make the opening day roster.

Rule 5 Breakdown

A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat, sunglasses and glove lying in the dugout | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

MLB.com listed Miles as the Toronto dark horse to make the roster in 2026, and even acknowledged that it is odd to add a Rule 5 pick for the category. For those who don't know how the Rule 5 Draft works, here are a few key notes to know.

Rule 5 Draft picks are assigned directly to the drafting club's 26-man roster and must be placed on outright waivers in order to be removed from the 26-man roster in the subsequent season.

Clubs may trade a player selected in the Rule 5 Draft, but the same restrictions apply to the player's new organization.

Essentially, if the Blue Jays think that Miles deserves to be on the roster and has proven this spring training enough, his spot is already earned. But that's where the asterisk comes into play, *if the Blue Jays think that Miles deserves to be on the roster*.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) looks on. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

So long as Miles has a good spring training, he will likely make his MLB debut this season with Toronto. In his minor league career, between rookie and Single-A, the former fourth-round pick has a 4.30 ERA in 10 games pitched.

The Blue Jays saw something in Miles, who just turned 25, enough to take a chance on him. But given his lack of minor league experience, he's going to need to prove a lot this spring for Toronto to consider keeping him on the roster; thus making him the biggest dark horse for the reigning American League champions.