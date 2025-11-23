Blue Jays Ernie Clement, Joe Carter Call Each Other’s Shots at MLB Golf Event

The Toronto Blue Jays are still smarting a bit from losing the World Series in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the offseason rolled on in Las Vegas last weekend.

The MLB Open at Shadow Creek was the first time that Major League Baseball sponsored a golf event featuring current and past players. The tournament, held during MLB awards week, paired current and former players with amateurs. It just so happened that the event organizers, smartly, paired current Blue Jays star Ernie Clement and franchise icon Joe Carter.

That led to a perfect made-for-TV moment between the pair. The event was broadcast on TNT earlier this week and the Blue Jays’ social media account published a perfect clip of Clement and Carter during the event.

Ernie Clement, Joe Carter Call Each Other’s Shot

Ernie Clement: Future Golf Analyst 🤣🏌🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uODfxY6dRw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 22, 2025

In a clip that lasts nearly two minutes, Clement is speaking with an MLB Network reporter while Carter is sizing up his shot at a par-3. Clement took to calling Carter’s shot like an announcer, predicting he would hit a wedge and then watched Carter’s shot hit the green close to the hole.

Then Carter joined the reporter while Clement took his shot and the current Blue Jays star stuck the shot within a couple feet of the hole. It was a cool moment between a current fan favorite and a franchise all-time favorite.

Toronto just tendered Clement a contract for the 2026 season as he was arbitration eligible. Now the two sides must agree to terms. Clement will come to the table with some tremendous credentials from the postseason. The 29-year-old had one of the most successful postseasons ever, as he set an MLB postseason record with 30 hits. He also batted .411 with a .977 OPS.

Clement finished the regular season with a slash of .277/.313/.398 with nine home runs and 50 RBI. He also had a career-best 4.3 bWAR and was one of the team’s most versatile players as he played all four infield positions but played the most at third base, where he solidified the position late in the season.

Carter needs no introduction to Blue Jays fans. He joined the franchise in 1991 and led them to back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. During his seven-year career with the Blue Jays he was named an All-Star five times, won two Silver Sluggers and finished in the Top 20 in AL MVP voting four times.

His biggest moment was in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series, as he hit a walk-off home run to not only win that game but win the series, the second walk-off home run to clinch a World Series and Bill Mazeroski’s home run in 1960.

