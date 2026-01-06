Following their World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays front office has pounced on making moves this offseason, trying to capitalize on the championship-winning window they've created for themselves.

One of the bigger moves they made this offseason came in the form of signing Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal. The Japanese third baseman jumps into an already loaded lineup that looks to repeat the success it found in 2025 in 2026.

Despite seeming beneficial in theory, a former MLB general manager wished the Blue Jays' front office had taken a different approach this offseason, which might have involved steering clear of Okamoto entirely.

Jim Boden Doesn't Like Okamoto's Fit in Toronto

Former MLB general manager for the Cincinnati Reds, Jim Bowden, recently joined Foul Territory to discuss his thoughts on the Blue Jays adding the slugging third baseman. He highlighted that he likes the player, but not the fit in Toronto.

"I don't like that they signed him, I don't like that they invested $70 million in him," Bowden said. "I would rather see the $70 million go toward Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette, or both for that matter."

Bichette remains a free agent as the veteran shortstop for the Blue Jays could be on his way out of Toronto following the Okamoto signing. However, just because they brought in Okamoto doesn't officially rule them out, especially if they're looking to compete for a World Series championship again.

Okamoto brings power to the Blue Jays, hitting 27 or more homers every season since 2018, as Jeff Passan reported. And as Bowden said, he likes the player, but he doesn't like how Okamoto fits in Toronto.

"I think the bat fits in their blueprint, the exact blueprint that got them to the World Series. This guy can hit, with power, he puts the ball in play, he can draw walks, so I really like the player."

Bowden doesn't think Okamoto is a good defender, however, which he believes goes against that very blueprint he described earlier.

"He can't play third base, he's a below-average defender at third and one of the things I loved this Toronto Blue Jay team last year was it was the best defensive team in the American League.

A strong depth in the lineup seems to be the reason why Toronto added Okamoto in the first place, so regardless of whether they re-sign Bichette or they go add a player like Tucker for the outfield, the Blue Jays will have options, which is more of an optimistic outlook than Bowden has.

