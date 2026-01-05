Blue Jays Still Pursuing Top Free Agents After Okamoto Signing, per Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays have been the most active team in the offseason. While free agent signings have slowly trickled in for teams, the Blue Jays have wasted no time improving their roster.

The most recent addition happened on Saturday, as Toronto reached an agreement with infielder Kazuma Okamoto.

The third baseman is coming over from the NPB, and was a highly coveted power hitter. He agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal. Many wondered if this was the final major move that Toronto's front office would make.

However, that doesn't appear to be the case as USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Blue Jays are still looking to add another power hitter. He added that Toronto's preference is to make Okamoto a "super utility player."

So, who are some of the players that Toronto is still targeting?

Toronto Remains Fully Engaged with Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman

Nightengale writes, "The Blue Jays remain fully engaged in talks with infielders Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman, with outfielder Kyle Tucker also remaining a possibility."

The Bichette news isn't at all surprising, as a reunion is still very possible. The idea that Toronto is still engaged with Bregman comes off as a shock.

Okamoto is a primary third baseman, but even if they see him as a utility player, Ernie Clement has already proven that he can fulfill that role. Bregman is a terrific player and is one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball.

However, it would be an odd fit considering the makeup of Toronto's infield. Bregman has made 129 career starts at shortstop and only nine at second base, so it seems unlikely he would be open to a position change.

Kyle Tucker seems like a better fit for the Blue Jays. They could use another bat from the left side, and Tucker is as good as it gets. He is one of the more complete hitters in the league, but his numbers took a slight dip with the Chicago Cubs. Tucker still hit 22 home runs with 73 RBIs, but his averages went down from his last full season.

Which Star Free Agent is Most Likely to Sign?

Despite the Blue Jays still being linked to Bregman, Nightengale writes that the Boston Red Sox are still the favorite for Bregman. The Red Sox have yet to spend any money this offseason, and bringing back one of their best players makes sense for both sides.

Bichette is very much up in the air, but Toronto would love to bring back their star shortstop. The fact they are still engaged in talks with him is a good sign for Blue Jays fans. If he returns, it would likely be a split at second base between Clement and Andres Gimenez.

However, Tucker seems to be the likely option. The Blue Jays have been relentless this offseason, and they don't appear to be showing any signs of slowing down. It would be fitting for the team that has spent the most money this winter to sign the most coveted free agent on the market.

