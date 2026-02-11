Blue Jays Face Tough José Berríos Decision Despite His Full Health Clearance

The Toronto Blue Jays enter spring training with a rotation problem they didn't expect to have. José Berríos is healthy. His elbow is fine. But that doesn't guarantee him a spot in the starting five anymore.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi shared the update, confirming Berríos has no restrictions heading into camp.

"José Berríos is ready to go for the start of spring training. I was told just today no restrictions on him from a standpoint of his health to get ready for the Blue Jays," Morosi said. "The only question, of course, is will there be a rotation spot?"

Will José Berríos be in the Blue Jays' starting rotation this season?@jonmorosi gives insight into Toronto's rotation depth and Berríos' health entering Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/s1uteaXTVf — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 10, 2026

Berríos dealt with right elbow inflammation late in 2025. He was moved to the bullpen in September before landing on the injured list for the first time in his 10-year career. The injury kept him off the World Series roster, and he made his frustration clear by leaving the team during the series after learning he wouldn't be activated.

Now he's cleared to pitch, but the math has changed. Toronto added Dylan Cease on a seven-year, $210 million deal and welcomed back Shane Bieber, who opted into his $16 million player option. Trey Yesavage earned his spot after dominating in October. Kevin Gausman anchors the top of the rotation. That's four starters locked in.

Berríos Must Beat Out Ponce for Final Rotation Spot

The fifth spot comes down to Berríos versus Cody Ponce. Toronto signed Ponce to a three-year, $30 million deal after he won KBO MVP honors last season. He posted a 1.89 ERA across 180.2 innings in Korea and set a strikeout record. His strikeout rate jumped to 36.2 percent, a number that immediately grabbed attention.

Berríos finished 2025 with a 4.17 ERA across 166 innings. His velocity dropped roughly a mile per hour from the previous season, likely tied to the elbow issues that eventually shut him down. He started Opening Day in March, then was moved to the bullpen in late September before landing on the injured list days later. The decline was steep and the frustration was obvious.

Morosi believes Berríos can reclaim a rotation spot if he pitches well in Florida. The reasoning makes sense. Yesavage threw 139.2 innings between the minors, regular season, and playoffs last year. Toronto won't push the 22-year-old to 180 or 190 innings right away, which opens opportunities for a veteran like Berríos to soak up starts.

"If he has a solid beginning to spring and is able to start the year healthy, I have to expect that he does have a claim on a rotation spot," Morosi said, adding that the Blue Jays likely won't pencil Yesavage in for a full workload given where his innings have been in the past.

A six-man rotation early in the season could work temporarily. That would manage innings for both Yesavage and Bieber while giving Berríos and Ponce time to prove themselves. But roster construction makes that tricky long-term. The bullpen needs depth, and carrying six starters limits flexibility with position players and relievers.

Berríos carries $18 million in salary this season with three years remaining on his contract. He has an opt-out after 2026 that would allow him to walk away from $48 million over the final two years. The Blue Jays built one of the deepest rotations in baseball this offseason. But depth creates competition, and Berríos went from guaranteed starter to competing for his job.

Spring training will tell the story. If Berríos shows the velocity is back and the elbow is truly healthy, he'll have a strong case. If Ponce carries his KBO dominance to Florida, the decision gets harder. One of them will win the job. The other might end up in the bullpen or fighting for a spot elsewhere.

