Blue Jays Finalize First Turn of Opening Day Starting Rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays announced earlier this week that Kevin Gausman would be their opening day starter. The rest of the rotation is now set.

Manager John Schneider told reporters, including TSN's Hazel Mae, before Saturday’s spring training game in Florida that the rest of the rotation behind Gausman is scheduled. Gausman will take the ball on Friday against the Athletics as the franchise raises its American League pennant.

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From there, Toronto hosts the Athletics for three more games and then the Colorado Rockies for three more games before an off day.

Toronto Blue Jays Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Here is the starting rotation for the first turn of the season, per Schneider:

March 27 vs. Athletics: Kevin Gausman

March 28 vs. Athletics: Dylan Cease

March 29 vs. Athletics: Eric Lauer

March 30 vs. Rockies: Cody Ponce

March 31 vs. Rockies: Max Scherzer

Where to schedule Scherzer was the question mark. Toronto intends to leave him in Florida to pitch in one more minor league game next week to build him up to 90 pitches. With Scherzer slotted to pitch on a Tuesday — which is March 31 — it's likely he'll pitch that minor league game in Florida on Wednesday.

While Cease was the offseason’s biggest acquisition, he’ll take a back seat to Gausman, who is one of the longest tenured pitchers on the team. So Blue Jays fans won’t get a look at the $210 million man until the second game of the season on a Saturday.

The Blue Jays expected Lauer to be in the bullpen to start the season, given the depth in the rotation. At least two starters won’t be ready for opening day. Rookie Trey Yesavage has a shoulder impingement and will start the season on the injured list. Shane Bieber is still building back up to a starter’s workload. So, Lauer — who worked as a starter and reliever last season for Toronto — is back in the rotation for the finale with the Athletics.

Ponce was Toronto's other significant pitching signing for the starting rotation. The right-hander had trouble keeping a Major League job and went overseas. Last season he was the KBO MVP as he had an incredible season and parlayed that into a three-year deal with the Blue Jays. He will take the ball in the opener against the Rockies.

Scherzer’s signing looks more astute now, as the 41-year-old is pitching like he’s already in midseason form and will bring up the rear in the rotation and set up the second turn through for Gausman.