Kevin Gausman Said What Blue Jays Fans Want to Hear About His Future in Toronto

It's hard to believe, but Kevin Gausman is approaching the end of his 5-year, $110 million contract. The Toronto Blue Jays signed Gausman after he posted a career-best 2.81 ERA over 33 starts during his first All-Star worthy campaign in 2021. The former Orioles veteran had spent the previous four seasons between four teams, but finally found a home.

Ever since he joined the Blue Jays, Gausman has made himself known as an outstanding all-around pitcher. He's made at least 31 starts each of his four seasons in Toronto, posted a 3.48 ERA, and accumulated an 17.9 fWAR, which is fourth among pitchers since 2022.

Thanks to the last four years of success, he earned his first Opening Day start in Toronto this season.

Despite being drafted in 2010 and making his MLB debut in 2013, Gausman is just 35 years old. No matter which team he signs with next, he'll likely get a multi-year deal. Thankfully, Gausman and Blue Jays fans alike wish he'd receive an extension to his Toronto tenure.

"That's something (where) we really haven't crossed that path yet, or that bridge yet," Gausman said via Foul Territory. "I would love to continue to play for the Blue Jays. I love this organization, I love this city."

"I would love to continue playing for the Blue Jays. I love this organization. I love this city."



While there hasn't been any extension talk yet, Kevin Gausman is open to remaining with the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/lcDv915zJc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 18, 2026

Despite Toronto's star pitching prospects and plethora of strong starters, it would be ideal to see Gausman return next season. The veteran has amassed 733.2 innings for the Blue Jays over the last four seasons and spent his entire prime in Toronto.

He's been the most steady rock imaginable, one that the Blue Jays have heavily relied upon in the postseason on many occasions. He allowed just four runs over four games (three starts) between the ALDS and ALCS last postseason. He entered the World Series with a 2-1 record and picked up the win during his rocky yet scoreless inning of relief in Game 7 of the ALCS.

Gausman’s Elite Postseason Pitching Pedigree Should Only Heighten the Urgency To Extend Him

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Sadly, his two World Series starts didn't go as planned, but that doesn't change his elite postseason pedigree.

While he likely won't earn the same robust contract he signed before the 2022 season, he still deserves a multi-year, high AAV contract. Hopefully, this isn't his last season in Toronto, but it's not up to him fully to decide.

It's quite late into spring camp, and Gausman has yet to converse with the Blue Jays brass about an extension. This may mean the ship has sailed, for now, but we will still hold out hope because an extension should be a priority for this star-studded Toronto staff.