Blue Jays' Future Takes Shape with Updated Top 30 Prospect List

The Toronto Blue Jays, the reigning American League champions, looking to defend their title in 2026 against all odds, have a very bright future ahead of them. Not only for this season, but for the next few seasons that follow.

Some young Blue Jays have already made their impact on the MLB roster, but there are a handful of players still climbing the ranks of the minor leagues, gearing up for their opportunity to make it in the bigs. And that's been established in the latest Top 30 prospect rankings for the 2026 campaign.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Top 30 Prospects for the Blue Jays

A detailed view of the Toronto Blue Jays logo on a building at TD Ballpark. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Here are the top 30 prospects for the Blue Jays, courtesy of MLB.com.

Top 10

1. RHP Trey Yesavage

2. SS JoJo Parker

3. SS Arjun Simmala

4. LHP Johnny King

5. LHP Rickey Tiedemann

6. RHP Gageg Stanifer

7. 3B/SS Juan Sanchez

8. RHP Jake Bloss

9. OF RJ Schreck

10. OF Yohendrick Pinango

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Tiedemann (70) walks to the dugout. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yesavage is one to watch this season as he looks to build on a successful first taste of the Major League level. Depending on the plans that the Blue Jays have with Yesavage, he will likely be a huge piece for Toronto either way.

Ricky Tiedemann is another player that fans could expect to see at some point in 2026. The southpaw has a projection for this campaign, but it would likely come from them needing help pitching depth-wise.

Both RJ Schreck and Yohendrick Pinango are projected to make their MLB debuts this season. So far this spring, Schreck is hitting .250, and Pinango is hitting .077. These two may have a projection for 2026, but likely not in April.

Top 20

11. OF Jake Cook

12. OF Victor Arias

13. SS/3B Josh Kasevich

14. RHP Silvano Hechavarria

15. OF Blaine Bullard

16. RHP Fernando Perez

17. INF Sean Keys

18. RHP Micah Bucknam

19. C Edward Duran

20. 3B Tim Piasentin

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Josh Kasevich (86) singles. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Of the Top 20, infielder Josh Kasevich is the only one with a 2026 ETA. His spring has been making him look like a diamond in the rough, collecting a .462 average with one home run, two RBIs, six hits in 13 at-bats with zero strikeouts.

Top 30

21. LHP Adam Macko

22. LHP Brandon Barriera

23. LHP Javen Coleman

24. C Brandon Valenzuela

25. 3B/2B Cutter Coffey

26. 3B/1B Charles McAdoo

27. LHP Jared Spencer

28. RHP Carson Messina

29. UTL Adrian Pinto

30. RHP Grant Rogers

Other than Brandon Valenzuela, the rest of these prospects are projected to make their MLB debuts in the next couple of seasons.