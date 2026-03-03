Blue Jays' Future Takes Shape with Updated Top 30 Prospect List
The Toronto Blue Jays, the reigning American League champions, looking to defend their title in 2026 against all odds, have a very bright future ahead of them. Not only for this season, but for the next few seasons that follow.
Some young Blue Jays have already made their impact on the MLB roster, but there are a handful of players still climbing the ranks of the minor leagues, gearing up for their opportunity to make it in the bigs. And that's been established in the latest Top 30 prospect rankings for the 2026 campaign.
The Top 30 Prospects for the Blue Jays
Here are the top 30 prospects for the Blue Jays, courtesy of MLB.com.
Top 10
1. RHP Trey Yesavage
2. SS JoJo Parker
3. SS Arjun Simmala
4. LHP Johnny King
5. LHP Rickey Tiedemann
6. RHP Gageg Stanifer
7. 3B/SS Juan Sanchez
8. RHP Jake Bloss
9. OF RJ Schreck
10. OF Yohendrick Pinango
Yesavage is one to watch this season as he looks to build on a successful first taste of the Major League level. Depending on the plans that the Blue Jays have with Yesavage, he will likely be a huge piece for Toronto either way.
Ricky Tiedemann is another player that fans could expect to see at some point in 2026. The southpaw has a projection for this campaign, but it would likely come from them needing help pitching depth-wise.
Both RJ Schreck and Yohendrick Pinango are projected to make their MLB debuts this season. So far this spring, Schreck is hitting .250, and Pinango is hitting .077. These two may have a projection for 2026, but likely not in April.
Top 20
11. OF Jake Cook
12. OF Victor Arias
13. SS/3B Josh Kasevich
14. RHP Silvano Hechavarria
15. OF Blaine Bullard
16. RHP Fernando Perez
17. INF Sean Keys
18. RHP Micah Bucknam
19. C Edward Duran
20. 3B Tim Piasentin
Of the Top 20, infielder Josh Kasevich is the only one with a 2026 ETA. His spring has been making him look like a diamond in the rough, collecting a .462 average with one home run, two RBIs, six hits in 13 at-bats with zero strikeouts.
Top 30
21. LHP Adam Macko
22. LHP Brandon Barriera
23. LHP Javen Coleman
24. C Brandon Valenzuela
25. 3B/2B Cutter Coffey
26. 3B/1B Charles McAdoo
27. LHP Jared Spencer
28. RHP Carson Messina
29. UTL Adrian Pinto
30. RHP Grant Rogers
Other than Brandon Valenzuela, the rest of these prospects are projected to make their MLB debuts in the next couple of seasons.
