Blue Jays Gain Historic Edge After Game 5 Win Over Defending Champions
The Toronto Blue Jays need one more victory to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The Jays took the opener of the Fall Classic and then lost two straight, one at home and one at Dodger Stadium.
They fell on the wrong side of history when the ballclub lost the 18-inning showdown and it seemed like the momentum that the Dodgers gained in that win would propel them to a 3-1 lead against Toronto. That was not the case.
The Blue Jays then earned back-to-back victories and are now heading back to Rogers Centre to hopefully finish this out and take home their first world title since 1993. After their game five win they now find themselves with World Series history on their side as 67% of past victors have all won game five.
Ironically, Toronto's last championship was not one of the 67%. They defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, but had a 3-1 lead going into game five, a different scenario than this series. The Phillies took game five, but a walk off homer in the bottom of the ninth of the following game secured the game and the series.
The Blue Jays are now looking to take home their third World Series title and history is on their side, but it will be in a little bit of a different fashion than their most recent.
Blue Jays 2025 World Series
Toronto has had quite a historic run so far in the postseason, and it is impressive against the reigning world champions. Their offense is thriving in ways that haven't been seen in nearly 20 years, with a team batting average of .284, with four players batting over .309.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is making history of his own with the most long balls in franchise history with eight so far. He has also joined Ernie Clement in the MLB history books as the first duo on the same team to have more than 25 hits in the same postseason. These two have led the Jays in all of October and will look to do the same tonight.
The Blue Jays have their work cut out for them in game six if they want to end this series tonight and not go to a game seven. It is Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound for the Dodgers who went a full game against the Jays in game two. He retired the final 20 batters of the game to complement his eight strikeouts.
Their bats have led this team all the way and it will be the ultimate test tonight with Yamamoto on the mound. Even if the Jays don't end it tonight, history is still on their side to take the Dodgers down in game seven.