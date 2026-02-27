Blue Jays Hitter Named Top Standout on ABS Challenge Leaderboard

Fans are starting to get a good look at Major League Baseball's new Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System, and so far, it's sparked some interesting conversation for the Toronto Blue Jays. The ABS system ensures accuracy when calls are made, erasing concerns of human error.

As detailed by Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com, each team starts the game with two challenges each, but only the batter, the pitcher or the catcher can issue a challenge—they must be made immediately after the pitch is thrown. If they feel the umpire made a wrong call, they may issue a challenge with the potential of getting it overturned.

There's been a great deal of successful challenges among players, but according to David Adler of MLB.com, one player is a true standout when it comes to the ABS system, taking into account his numbers from the 2025 Triple-A ABS leaderboard. Fortunately for the Blue Jays, one of their own is gaining attention.

Davis Schneider's ABS System Experience

Adler ranked Schneider at No. 1 as the best batter at winning challenges, edging out other players in the Majors.

In Adler's own words, "His 83% challenge win rate was the highest of 169 batters with at least 10 challenges at the Triple-A level in 2025. Schneider was particularly good at challenging strike calls off the outside edge of the plate, which included reversing five would-be strikeouts."

Not only was he successful when it came to the ABS system, but Schneider also played a pivotal role in Toronto's stellar run in the World Series last year. In the Fall Classic, he slashed .200/.273/.500 with a .773 OPS and one homer through four games. His regular season slash line landed at .234/.361/.436 with a .797 OPS and 11 home runs through 82 games.

With Schneider's elite plate discipline and his instincts at play, it's not a major surprise to see how successful he was when challenging. Ideally, he will be able to carry this knack into the regular season with the Blue Jays—it would play out well in their favor.

Spring training this year is the first true look at how the ABS system works for the Major League setting. Generally, the option to challenge has been well-received by ballclubs and players alike.

The formal debut will take place on Opening Night during the New York Yankees-San Francisco Giants matchup. This will be the first MLB season to welcome challenges such as this, adding an intriguing new element to the Majors.