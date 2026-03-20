Blue Jays Honor Buck Martinez with Hall of Excellence Induction

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to usher in a new era in franchise history with the unveiling of plans for a Hall of Excellence. The team announced that legendary Buck Martinez will be inducted into the organization’s new Hall on August 29, 2026.

The ceremony will also mark the official opening of the Hall that will replace the longtime Level of Excellence located in Rogers Centre.

The announcement was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by reporter Keegan Matheson.

New Hall Signals Shift in How Franchise Honors History

Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista waves to the fans before being inducted into the Level of Excellence | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Level of Excellence has been a longtime feature in Rogers Centre. It has recognized the franchise’s most impactful figures. Now, the team is transitioning to an expanded Hall of Excellence model.

The current display on the Level of Excellence will remain in place through midseason, but the organization outlined a broader vision moving forward to be more inclusive. Over the next five years, Toronto plans to induct a variety of contributors that have impacted the team’s history. This will include:

Players

Coaches

Builders

Broadcasters

The Hall will allow the Blue Jays to more fully capture history and the influence of those who have shaped the franchise.

Buck Martinez’s Legacy Spans Decades in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays sportscaster and Sportsnet commentator Buck Martinez | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

There are few individuals who have had more of an impact across so many different levels than Buck Martinez. His impact on the organization stretches across multiple roles and decades.

As a player, Martinez played for the Blue Jays from 1981 to 1986. In that time he played in 454 games where he slashed .222/.297/.378 with an OPS of .675. He had 1100 at-bats hitting just two home runs and 135 RBIs.

While his offensive numbers were modest, Martinez was known for his defensive presence behind the plate as the catcher.

From Catcher to Voice of a Generation

Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Martinez’s influence grew even more after his playing career in multiple ways. For nearly four decades, Martinez broadcast the games as a color commentator. He was a staple behind the microphone, where he called over 4,000 games, only taking a break to manage the team in 2001 and 2002.

On February 26, 2026 Martinez announced that he was retiring from broadcasting at the golden age of 77. He was loved by fans of all ages and is a very fitting choice as the first inductee into the Hall of Excellence.

Bottom Line: Honoring the Past While Building the Future

Creating this Hall definitely takes a significant step forward for how the Blue Jays celebrate their history and honor the individuals who created it.