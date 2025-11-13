Blue Jays Lose Assistant Hitting Coach, Search for Replacement Begins

After the Toronto Blue Jays shocked the nation with their gripping battle in the World Series this year, the franchise is looking to fine-tune every aspect of its ball club.

As heartbreaking as their World Series loss was, now is the time for moves to be made, and unfortunately, that means losing some of their most respected players and staff.

The latest shift to take place includes that of Blue Jays' assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense. With Mense walking away from Toronto and entering a new chapter of his career in the Major Leagues, the Blue Jays have some searching to do as they look for a replacement who will be just as dedicated and skilled as Mense has been.

Hunter Mense Leaves Toronto for San Francisco

Since 2022, 41-year-old Hunter Mense has served as the Blue Jays' assistant hitting coach. As a well-respected coach who helped lead the franchise to the World Series this year, losing Mense is quite devastating for Toronto.

Not only are they losing a dedicated member of the team, but now they're also facing a noticeable hole in their staff. It's unclear which direction the Blue Jays will go at the time of this writing.

"Hunter's been awesome," Blue Jays' general manager Ross Atkins stated, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required). "He's exceptionally disciplined and very bright. He brought those attributes into our process and connected well with our players and made a big difference for us over the years."

According to Bannon, manager John Schneider is now on a replacement search to fill in the gaps, and 35-year-old hitting coach David Popkins will have a loud voice in the matter.

As for Mense, it has been announced that he has accepted a position with the Giants as their new hitting coach after Pat Burrell stepped aside to take on a different role in the Major Leagues.

Considering the incredible success of Toronto this year, welcoming Mense to San Francisco is likely to help boost the Giants for their 2026 campaign.

Having lost yet another valuable member, the Blue Jays have some serious work to do if they want to see more success next year. They are equipped with some of the most talented players in MLB right now, but obtaining a solid coaching staff is just as important.

There are many avenues that Toronto could take — time will tell where the path leads them.