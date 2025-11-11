Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Reportedly Receiving Free Agent Interest at New Positions

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be one of the most closely watched teams this offseason as a squad projected to spend heavily following their epic World Series run.

When it comes to free agency though, it just so happens one of the biggest names available across the league comes from their own team in franchise shortstop Bo Bichette. The 27-year-old has said over and over how he wants to be back, and momentum as of late has trended this way.

Toronto having Bichette play second base in the World Series though, may be having an unforeseen negative impact on their hopes of bringing him back. According to baseball insider Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the longtime shortstop is actively receiving interest from other teams at new infield positions.

Bichette's Market Gets Tougher as More Versatile Infielder

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) is out as Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) steps on second base in the second inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

"Can confirm Bo Bichette has received interest from multiple teams who view him as a second baseman or third baseman, due to the presence of an established shortstop on those rosters," Morosi wrote on X. "Further evidence that the World Series augmented his value in the marketplace."

Bichette may have been asked by perspective teams to move positions anyway due to his defensive shortcomings at the toughest position on the field, but now even on an injured knee he has given them evidence that he is capable of actually doing it.

While this is good news for Bichette, who of course hopes to cash in for as much as possible, it's bad news for a Toronto front office that wants to keep him at the most reasonable number they can.

Blue Jays Competition for Bichette Increases Significantly

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Teams that would not have been previously interested in Bichette due to positional fit, because of shortstop being blocked, now will be potential suitors, because there isn't a team in baseball that does not want what he brings offensively.

The slugger slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI in 2025, being on pace to lead the American League in hits for the third time in his career prior to the knee injury. He is among the best pure hitters in the game today, and every lineup could benefit from a player like him.

Whether or not Bichette is willing to make an official position switch may ultimately dictate where he ends up playing, and Toronto is no exception here with the emergence of Andrés Giménez at shortstop.

Interest is one thing, but ultimately Bichette will have the final say as to how many teams the Blue Jays have to bid against by what he tells them in terms of his desire to play a new position permanently.

Toronto is still the heavy favorite and it seems Bichette would be willing to make a switch in order to stay, but this is a double-edged sword. It could wind up that the Blue Jays have to pay more to keep their homegrown star because they opened up the bidding process to more teams.

Regardless, it's going to be a fascinating process with Bichette this winter and one that numerous teams have a reason to monitor.

