Blue Jays Should Be All Over Proposed 'Perfect Move' to Land Star This Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays go into the offseason fresh off a World Series run that while heartbreaking also showed just how special things can be in the city with a winning baseball team on the field.

Coming within two outs of the first championship in over three decades, Toronto should be hungrier than ever to get back there, and they are in the best position entering a free agency they maybe ever have been before.

The Blue Jays have tried and failed to take the huge offseason swings over the last couple of years, but now, there's demonstrated proof that winning in Toronto can be achieved, and that this is a destination for free agents to be a part of a winning culture.

One prominent insider -- Jeff Passan of ESPN -- thinks the Blue Jays should parlay this into signing the top free agent on the market in superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker and described this as the "perfect move" for Toronto.

Blue Jays Mentioned by Passan for Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Toronto has plenty of money, a clubhouse teeming with good vibes, a jewel of a stadium for players and the perfect opportunity for players who love big-city baseball without the typical big-city trappings of New York, Chicago or Los Angeles," Passan wrote. "After trying in free agency for Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto with no luck in recent years, this is precisely the time for the Blue Jays to make the biggest move of the winter by giving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. his left-handed complement."

While some things in the outfield would need to be shuffled around in order to fit Tucker in, this should not stop Toronto from doing whatever it takes to go out and get him.

This can sometimes be easier said than done especially after guys currently on the team helped forge such a special run, but this is a superstar driven league, and if this team could add another one, it might help them get over the hump.

Adding Tucker to Blue Jays Makes Them Perennial Favorite

Sep 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tucker is a bonafide superstar, with defensive ability that is Gold Glove level, elite base running, and the kind of bat which changes the outlook of a lineup. Over the last two seasons, the 28-year-old at his healthiest has been an MVP caliber player.

In 2025, though he cooled off down the stretch largely due to injury, Tucker wound up slashing .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI in 136 games coming off a year the season prior where he had an OPS that was right near 1.000.

A true five-tool type guy, Tucker is a rare talent and after making the World Series and falling short to a team that collects stars like it's going out of style, he's someone Toronto should do whatever it takes to get into their lineup.

The American League is still wide open, and if the Blue Jays want to widen the gap between them and the rest of the contenders, they will do whatever it takes to go out and sign Tucker to a huge contract.

