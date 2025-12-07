What Blue Jays Must Prioritize Heading Into MLB Winter Meetings

The Toronto Blue Jays are easily the organization that has made the most moves in the first month of this offseason as they fight to make sure their 2026 season does not end in the same heartbreak as this year's.

With the Winter Meetings now here, most of the moves for other ballclubs will be made, and most free agents will be signed, as executives from all 30 teams will be there to make deals face-to-face.

For those who don't know, the Winter Meetings in baseball are one of the biggest events in the offseason, where events like the Rule 5 Draft and Draft Lottery will take place as general managers negotiate face-to-face. This year's will start on December 7th and run through the 12th.

The Blue Jays have been nothing but aggressive to bolster their weakest link from 2025, their pitching staff, with multiple signings that could/will have a huge positive impact on their starting rotation, which includes both Shane Bieber and Dylan Cease, but they aren't the only ones.

Now the Jays have to prioritize a couple of things before the list dwindles down on who is available.



1- bullpen and relief depth

2- signing either Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette

Why are these needed?

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Relievers: There isn't really a team in baseball that wouldn't want to add another reliever or two to the pen. The Jays will have Eric Lauer back, who transitioned from starter to reliever mid-season simply because their bullpen was the weak link of their pitching staff.



Even though the relief pitchers were near excellent during the postseason, they were nothing like that during the regular season, and that can't be the case again in 2026.

Tucker vs. Bichette: Bichette is easily the front-runner for the team. He was on track to a season of 100+ RBI and 20 home runs before he missed the last month of the year with a knee sprain. He has been extremely vocal about his desire to return to the club, but the price will be high, and everyone wants him.



Tucker is in the same boat, as it will cost a pretty penny for whichever ballclub signs him, and if somehow Bichette doesn't stay, the Jays' management has proven that they are serious about signing a big bat.



There is some speculation that they could be signing both players, but can they afford them? Only time will tell.

The countdown is on and many big signings will happen by the end of next week. Who will land with the Blue Jays? Nothing is official yet, but it seems almost guaranteed that another large contract is coming.

More Blue Jays News