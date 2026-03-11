Blue Jays Starting Pitchers Are Standing Out in Spring Training

It was abundantly clear that the Toronto Blue Jays were aiming to upgrade the starting rotation this offseason. With the external additions of Cody Ponce and Dylan Cease, they achieved that goal. Not to mention, Toronto brought back Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer.

At full strength, this starting rotation can compete with the league's best. So far in spring training, that notion has been backed up. In their 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Cease toed the rubber and threw three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Ponce has been just as impressive, posting a 1.50 ERA through six innings with five strikeouts. In his stint in Korea, Ponce increased his fastball velocity and a kick change that has helped reinvent his repitore.

How Blue Jays Current Starting Rotation Shapes Up

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws a pitch. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Cease and Kevin Gausman are expected to lead this pitching staff. Gausman has appeared in two games this spring and has been lights out. The 35-year-old hasn't allowed a run and has struck out six hitters.

Behind that duo, Trey Yesavage and Ponce will provide quality stuff. José Berríos will round out the rotation for now while Scherzer ramps up and Bieber recovers from right forearm fatigue. Berríos has been utilized the most this spring, throwing 10.2 innings with a 3.38 ERA.

Scherzer's return was a bit of a surprise, given the surplus of starting pitchers the Blue Jays possess. However, the 41-year-old has shown zero signs of slowing down, pitching four scoreless innings in his spring training debut. Typically, pitchers will throw a maximum of three innings in the early stages of spring, but Scherzer isn't the typical pitcher.

Blue Jays Pitching Staff Built for October

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Cody Ponce pitches. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While spring training results can often be cast to the side, it's hard to ignore what the starting pitching can accomplish this season. It's built to withstand injuries and provides a lot of versatility for manager John Schneider. The challenge will be ensuring pitchers get adequate innings and defining roles for players.

Eric Lauer is headed for a bullpen role because of this crowded group. He was an important piece last year, but now he'll likely have a hybrid role. With a potential six-man rotation, it also takes away one less spot for a traditional reliever.

It certainly restricts how Schneider can configure his bullpen. The Blue Jays will have to make a difficult decision on who stays in the bullpen or who gets sent down. Regardless, Toronto has done an impressive job balancing this roster with a powerful offense and a premier starting rotation.