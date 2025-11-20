Blue Jays Outfielder Crucial to Future Success Despite Missing Half of 2025

There were many good things that happened this season for the Toronto Blue Jays even though their Cinderella story ultimately came to a heartbreak ending. Now it is time for the organization do everything in the power to get back to the World Series and walk away as victors next time.

Nobody on the 2025 roster who will also be playing for the Blue Jays next season is not currently under evaluation as management has to be picking over every aspect of this team with a fine tooth comb. The Jays had many strengths which was led by a star studded offense one of whom didn't steal as many headlines as others, but still came up big for the team, center fielder Daulton Varsho.

Daulton Varsho this Season

Varsho just finished up his third season for Toronto, but this was the first time he had not played in at least 135 games as he didn't even make appearances in half of the regular season as he spent spent significant time on the injured list.

The season was already going to feature a late start for Varsho as his 2024 season was cut short when he was forced under the knife to fix his rotator cuff. Since he was still recovering from that surgery he didn't suit up for the Blue Jays until it was almost May.

Unfortunately, Varsho didn't remain on the field long since he strained his hamstring before the month came to an end. He did not return to the game until August 1, but don't be fooled — he was vital to their first division title in a decade.

Varsho might have only played in 71 games, but in those games he emerged as one of the best offensive weapons the team had as he was one of four players to have more than 20 homers on the year despite playing in half of the games as his counterparts.

.238 Batting Average

.284 On-Base Percentage

.548 Slugging Percentage

.832 OPS

20 Home Runs

55 RBI

While there are plenty of good things to say about Varsho when he steps up to the plate there is an unfathomable amount of great things to say about him in the field. Time and time again Varsho made increasingly athletic plays on defense which isn't surprising as he won his first Gold Glove Award just last season.

Even though the Blue Jays didn't have him for more than half of their season he was nothing but vital to their success. If the team is hoping to have even a sliver of a similar year their center fielder will be a crucial part.

Daulton Varsho showing why he’s a Gold Glover 👏 pic.twitter.com/aaYdSkicuJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2025

