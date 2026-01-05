Blue Jays Remain in the Mix for Kyle Tucker Despite Splashy Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the offseason hungrier than ever to land a superstar, and though they have spent big, they have not landed one to this point, at least not offensively.

With hundreds of millions invested into the pitching staff, Toronto acquired Dylan Cease to be their new ace along with Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers. If all goes according to plan, Kazuma Okamoto could wind up being a wonderful addition to the lineup as well.

Those thinking that the Blue Jays are done big game hunting, though, seem to be wrong, and general manager Ross Atkins is still looking for his star slugger. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) broke down where each team stands as the calendar has now turned to 2026. He has not given up on Toronto going out and getting Kyle Tucker.

Rosenthal Says Blue Jays Still Make Sense for Kyle Tucker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"The Jays’ four-year, $60 million signing of Japanese free agent Kazuma Okamoto raised perhaps more questions than it answered," Rosenthal wrote. "With outfielders George Springer and Daulton Varsho both entering their free-agent years, Tucker still makes sense for the Jays as well. If there’s one thing Toronto’s lineup still requires, it’s a left-handed slugger."

Rosenthal pointed out that while Toronto could still have a reunion with Bo Bichette, it would create a massive lineup logjam that minimizes the role of emerging star Ernie Clement. Given that first base is obviously occupied, Okamoto is likely to play the hot corner which would move Clement over to second.

The writing is on the wall that infield spots are running out, and it seems to now appear that adding an outfielder -- and one who bats lefty -- is the bigger need.

Blue Jays Need to Go Out and Land Tucker

David Banks-Imagn Images

As was the case entering the offseason, Tucker is the perfect player to join this Toronto lineup and potentially carry it over the top as they try to get back to the World Series.

The five-tool superstar accounted for a 4.6 bWAR over 136 games played in 2025, and that was with injury issues that caused him to slump significantly over the summer. Though it would sting to not keep Bichette, the fact is that Tucker is a bigger need than the home-grown shortstop.

Signing Okamoto should have signaled to the rest of baseball that the shop may be closed in terms of potential infield splashes, and raises the urgency to add to the outfield even further than already was the case.

This is a league built on stars, and Tucker certainly is that. As the Dodgers potentially loom to swoop in and steal Tucker away, the longer the market goes on, the Blue Jays need to make their move here soon.

Tucker is going to sign sooner rather than later, and Toronto needs to ensure that it's with them rather than someone they are going to be competing with. Time will tell if they actually get it done.

