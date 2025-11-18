Blue Jays Pegged as Landing Spot for Two Top-25 Free Agents in New Prediction

Bleacher Report came out with their Top 25 free agents and their predicted contracts and landing spots. Two of those free agents within the Top 10 have been predicted to go to the Toronto Blue Jays. One shortstop and one left-handed pitcher.

Ranger Suarez Could Enhance Blue Jays

The first of the two free agents predicted to go to Toronto is left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez. Ranked the No. 10 free agent on Bleacher Report's Top 25, Suarez is coming off of a career season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 29-year-old recorded a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts, posting a career-high fWAR of 4.0. He excelled at limiting walks with a 5.8% BB%, and held hitters to a batting average against of .254. While he didn't strike batters out at an elite clip, he limited hard-hit contact better than the majority of pitchers in 2025.

Suarez allowed a hard-hit rate of just 31.1%, ranking in the 98th percentile among all qualified Major League pitchers. The average exit velocity against Suarez ranked in the 95th percentile at 86.5 mph. Proving to be a tough arm to make solid contact against.

When Suarez does allow contact, it rarely gets barreled up. He did a fantastic job in 2025 of generating ground-ball contact.

After bringing back a six-pitch-mix for the first year since 2022, Suarez has seemingly hit his prime recently, and can be a great addition to a rotation looking to make another push to a World Series.

Bo Bichette Will Remain in Toronto

The other free agent predicted to the Blue Jays won't have to move far. Bleacher Report's No. 2 free agent has played his entire career in Toronto, and that's how it'll stay for the forseeable future after resigning shortstop Bo Bichette.

When healthy, it's obvious how valuable Bo Bichette is to the Blue Jays lineup. In 139 games this past season, Bichette slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 HR, and 94 runs batted in.

At just 27 years old, there's no better shortstop on the market for Toronto to go after. A deal for $200 million or more seems likely to keep a home grown talent within the organization. After posting a career high 6.4% BB% and a career low 14.5% K% in 2025, Bichette is maturing into a superstar.

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. already locked down, taking the next step to get Bichette back and locked down keeps the Blue Jays championship window wide open.

After falling just short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series, Toronto will certainly hit the free agent market hard looking for reinforcements. Suarez and Bichette could be two pieces that help get the Blue Jays over the hump.

