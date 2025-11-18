Phillies Could Build "Best Rotation in Baseball" with New Trade Proposal

The Philadelphia Phillies are likely to lose starting pitcher Ranger Suarez to free agency this offseason, and will be left with a sizeable hole in their rotation.

The team has been connected to a handful of free agent pitchers, as well as being viewed as a team that could sneak its way into trade discussions for two-time Cy Young Award winner, Detroit Tigers' SP Tarik Skubal, should he become available. With money in free agency expected to be allocated elsewhere, and a trade for Skubal a major long shot, as of now, they could look to add a different starter through the trade market.

With free agency in its early stages and rumors flying everywhere, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller threw his hat in the ring and listed one potential option for the Phillies.

Phillies Named Trade Fit for Brewers' Freddy Peralta

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Miller listed his Top-10 landing spots for Milwaukee Brewers' starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, and slotted the Phillies in at the #7 spot.

"Trading for Freddy Peralta would be one heck of a way for the Phillies to backfill Ranger Suárez's spot in the rotation for one more year until Andrew Painter is ideally ready for the big leagues," Miller said. "Next season may well be the final year of a closing window for this team, and it might decide it's worth parting with [Aidan] Miller to have maybe the best rotation in baseball."

A True All-In Move

A 29-year-old, All-MLB starting pitcher obviously comes with a high price tag, and the Phillies would have to get uncomfortable to swing a trade for Peralta.

Dealing for the Brewers' ace will cost a hefty price, and will come at the expense of some valuable future assets. While an exact trade package is anyone's guess, Miller's hypothetical return will certainly give some Phillies fans pause about the potential move. The proposed three-prospect trade includes the Phillies' #2 overall prospect, infielder Aidan Miller (ranked the 36th best prospect in MLB by B/R's Joel Reuter), their #15 overall prospect, first baseman Keaton Anthony, and their 16th overall prospect, righthander Wen-Hui Pan.

The headliner, for obvious reasons, is Miller. He was deemed "untouchable" by the front office at last year's trade deadline and is viewed by most as the third baseman of the future. However, the team's championship window is slimming every single year. They dealt another top infield prospect last offseason in shortstop Starlyn Caba, who went to the Miami Marlins for starter Jesus Luzardo, and early results of that trade sway heavily in the Phillies' favor.

The inclusion of Anthony and Pan are depth/lottery-ticket additions to the Brewers' farm system and likely wouldn't cause Dombrowski to lose much sleep at night. With just one year left on Peralta's contract before he enters free agency, though, losing Miller would be a major risk.

Adding the righty to the Philadelphia rotation would form one of, if not the most dominant, pitching staffs in MLB, and it will be up to the front office to scope out the situation in Milwaukee and determine whether or not pursuing the All-Star would be worth it.

