Blue Jays Reassign Five Players to Minor League Camp

Spring training is winding down in Dunedin, and the Toronto Blue Jays are starting to get serious about who makes the Opening Day roster. Five players got their answer recently, and it was not the one they were hoping for.

Per the Blue Jays' official X account, right-handers Chad Dallas, Ryan Jennings, and CJ Van Eyk, along with catcher Aaron Parker and infielder Cutter Coffey, have all been reassigned to minor league camp.

ROSTER MOVES:



The following players have been reassigned to Minor League camp -



🔹 RHP Chad Dallas

🔹 RHP Ryan Jennings

🔹 RHP CJ Van Eyk

🔹 C Aaron Parker

🔹 INF Cutter Coffey pic.twitter.com/VG7oA55tQY — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 13, 2026

None of these five were considered locks to crack the 26-man roster, but each had a reason to be in big league camp. Dallas has been in the organization since the 2021 draft and is working his way back from an injury that wiped out his entire 2025 season. Getting a look this spring was part of his comeback process.

Jennings, 26, split 2025 between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo, finishing the year in Buffalo. He has a four-pitch mix headlined by a sinker sitting around 95 mph. The walks have been an issue, but the swing-and-miss numbers are real enough to keep him on the radar.

Chad Dallas throws a pitch | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Van Eyk, a 2020 second-round pick, had a rough outing just two days ago when he was called in as an emergency starter after José Berríos was scratched with elbow inflammation. He gave up six runs in 2.1 innings against the Phillies, though that was a tough spot to be put in on short notice.

What Blue Jays Prospects Coffey and Parker Still Bring to the Table

Coffey had arguably the most interesting spring of the group. The 21-year-old infielder, acquired from Boston in the Danny Jansen trade back in 2024, put together his best professional season last year with High-A Vancouver, hitting .273 with 11 home runs.

He has an above-average arm and profiles well at third base long term, though his pitch recognition against breaking balls still needs work before he is ready for the upper levels.

Parker, 23, is a bat-first catcher who put together decent underlying numbers in High-A Vancouver last year despite a modest slash line. He has plus raw power and is developing contact skills, but the defense still needs work.

With Alejandro Kirk locked in as the starter and Tyler Heineman behind him, Parker was never going to break through this spring. He will likely head back to the upper minors and keep developing.

Opening Day is March 27 against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre, and the Blue Jays are nearly set. More cuts are still coming over the next two weeks. For these five, the spring is over, but a strong showing in the minors could get any one of them a call-up at some point this season.