Blue Jays Slugger's Impressive Injury Rehab Start Paving Way for Return

If there is a team that could blame their record on injuries, it is the Toronto Blue Jays, as the dreaded injured list has dismantled every piece of their roster, including the batting order. Key guys have been missing for weeks this season, including George Springer, Addison Barger, and Alejandro Kirk.

While Kirk is still a pair of weeks (at least) from rejoining the ballclub, Springer has finally come off the IL, and Barger is looking nearly ready to return to the roster after missing most of April with an ankle sprain.

Addison Barger just homered in his first rehab game with the Single-A Dunedin #BlueJays: pic.twitter.com/SyPKKOqv9x — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 3, 2026

In Barger's first rehab outing in Single-A, Dunedin, he hit a massive bomb, which shows promise that his ankle is feeling quite good. The only reason that he might take another game (or two) before coming back to the ballclub is simply that it was Single-A, and manager John Schneider will want to be certain that when he does come back, it is for good.

Again, this was Barger's initial rehab assignment, so he only took a couple of at-bats, but seeing a long ball come off of his bat right away is anything but a bad sign.

Why Barger is So Important to This Team

Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It isn't just his breakout season in 2025 that makes his absence a harder pill to swallow, but his versatility defensively. As injuries continue to pile up, it is crucial that Barger can play in both the infield and the outfield.

If another mishap were to come about, Barger can step in wherever he is needed, as he can play right or left field, as well as third base. Hopefully, Schneider doesn't find himself in another position where he needs to mix things up because of injury, but it sure would be nice to have options, need be.

While it is beneficial to have an elite defender with the arm strength and athleticism that Barger has, another bat in the lineup would be a breath of fresh air, especially with his ability to slug.

Last season was easily the best season of Barger's young career as he finished with:

61 Runs Scored

112 Hits

21 Homers

32 Doubles

74 RBI

Then, in the postseason, Barger hit .367 to complement a .563 slugging percentage and an OPS over 1.000. He is seemingly getting better and a key player to the season.

It is no longer an "if", but when Barger returns. He likely needs to build a little more confidence for that ankle, but seeing him back on the field this week for the Blue Jays is not hard to believe after his first assignment.