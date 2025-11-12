Blue Jays Reportedly Expected to Pursue Star Rival Free Agent Relief Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays enter the offseason after coming within two outs of winning their first World Series title in over three decades, and this is going to sting all winter long.

As Toronto tries to put itself in the best position possible to be back in this position a year from now, general manager Ross Atkins will enter free agency with a renewed sense of aggression. Now as attractive a free agent destination as ever and still willing to spend as they have been, this should be the offseason where stars can be landed.

In terms of who those stars could be, it remains to be seen. But the Blue Jays are being connected by at least one major insider to one of the top relievers on the market in Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Pete Fairbanks, who hits the open market after having his $11 million option declined.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) named Toronto alongside their World Series foe as two of the teams who will be in on Fairbanks.

Blue Jays Linked by Rosenthal to Rays Closer Pete Fairbanks

May 23, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"For the Rays, getting stuck with Fairbanks at $11 million if they again failed to move him later in the offseason would have been an unacceptable outcome," Rosenthal wrote before. "But even in a free-agent market that includes closers Edwin Díaz, Devin Williams and Robert Suárez, Fairbanks should attract considerable interest, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays among his expected suitors."

Whether or not Toronto makes a real run at Fairbanks remains to be seen; however, there is no questioning that he would be a wonderful addition to the bullpen. Over the last couple of seasons, the 31-year-old has been one of the more consistent relievers in baseball.

The Blue Jays signed Jeff Hoffman to multiple seasons last winter and likely will give him another chance to keep the role of closer after an impressive postseason, but a shaky overall campaign should have Toronto ready with a backup plan.

Fairbanks Would Instantly Elevate Blue Jays Bullpen

Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In 2025, the right-hander posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.044 WHIP to account for a 1.2 bWAR as well as 27 saves in 60.1 innings pitched. Over the last four seasons combined, the criminally underrated Fairbanks has racked up 83 saves with a 2.73 ERA and 1.017 WHIP, striking out 209 batters in 175 innings pitched.

An experienced veteran who has demonstrated the ability to handle high-leverage situations, adding Fairbanks to this Toronto bullpen would instantly give them someone they know they can rely upon late in games.

Exactly what he would cost remains to be seen, but it's safe to say an AAV over $10 million is very much in the discussion. At two or three years, this would be a bargain for the kind of pitcher Fairbanks has been over the years.

The Blue Jays are worth keeping an eye on in the reliever market as things start to develop this offseason, and signing Fairbanks could wind up being the perfect fit.

More Blue Jays On SI